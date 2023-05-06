HAMILTON/BOONEVILLE – A walkoff hit in Game 1 and a dominant outing in Game 2 helped the Amory Panthers sweep Booneville in the second round.
Amory took a 6-5 win last Tuesday, and they closed things out on Thursday with a 19-5 win to advance to the third round.
Last Tuesday, Game 1: Amory 6, Booneville 5
Seniors stepping up in big moments has been a staple for the Amory Panthers all season and Tuesday night’s second-round game against Booneville was no different.
With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Corbin Gillentine laced a walkoff single to center field to give Amory a 6-5 win in Game 1 of the Class 3A playoffs.
“The previous at-bats, he started me off with a curveball first pitch every time, so I had a feeling it was going to come,” Gillentine said. “If it was in the zone, I was going to try and put the bat on it. With the outfield and infield in, I just knew I had to barrel something up and hit it hard.”
The Blue Devils took a 3-0 lead in the first after Jack and Ben Sandlin hit an RBI single and double, and Zion Young added to Booneville’s lead in the third with an RBI double. Amory battled back in the bottom of the third to tie things up at 4-4, starting with a leadoff walk by Cayden Smith and a double by Walker Maranto.
“I told the guys that we’ll figure out what we’re made of when we went down 4-0,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “Against a team like that, you’ve gotta scratch back and score some runs to get the pressure off of us. (Tyler) Sledge gave us a chance and kept us in it, and we knew we needed a guy to come in and keep it around the plate, and that’s what Ty (Hester) has been good at.”
Braden Maranto drove the two runners in with an RBI double, and Jack Howell and Tyler Sledge followed with RBI singles. Walker Maranto gave Amory its first lead in the bottom of the fourth on a sac fly, but the Blue Devils responded with an RBI double from Jacob Matthews to tie the score at 5-5.
After holding Booneville with two runners on in the seventh, Ty Hester and Bryce Glenn picked up back-to-back base hits to start the bottom of the inning. Gillentine took full advantage of the moment by drilling a liner to center field to score the game-winning run.
“Corbin needed that,” Pace said. “He’s a leader, and I’m proud of him for stepping up in that big moment.”
Thursday, Game 2: Amory 19, Booneville 5
An electric seventh-inning performance by the Panthers turned a tightly-contested game into a landslide as Amory cruised to a 19-5 win on Thursday to advance to the third round.
Amory got things going in the third inning after loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch from Braden Maranto and singles by Jack Howell and Ty Hester. Tyler Sledge and Corbin Gillentine both drew back-to-back walks as Howell and Braden Maranto came in to score runs.
The Blue Devils tied things up in the bottom of the third with a two-run double, but Amory regained the lead in the fifth after courtesy runner Bishop Holton reached home on an error. Amory gained some momentum to increase its lead to 8-2 in the top of the sixth.
After Jack Clayton was hit by a pitch and Cayden Smith drew a walk, Walker Maranto drilled a two-run double to put the Panthers back up, and courtesy runner Jathan Wray gave Amory a 6-2 lead after scoring on a wild pitch.
Howell added to Amory’s lead by scoring on a passed ball, and Clayton followed with an RBI single. The Blue Devils trimmed into the Panthers’ lead in the sixth with a three-run double, but Amory answered back in a big way.
Walker Maranto smashed a double to lead off the seventh, while Braden Maranto and Howell drew walks to load the bases. After Wray came home on a passed ball, Bryce Glenn hit an RBI single to put Amory up 11-5.
Clayton and Walker Maranto also hit RBI singles in the inning, while Cayden Smith hit a two-run triple and Tyler Sledge hit a two-run double before the final out.
