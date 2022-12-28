NEW ALBANY – The Amory Panthers managed to answer the big runs made by New Albany, but they were unable to inch close enough to secure the win in a 60-55 loss last Tuesday.
“We didn’t get a couple of breaks that we would’ve liked to get, whether it was a ball to bounce our way or a call to go our way, but I liked the fight from our guys,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “New Albany has some guys that really know what to do on the offensive end, so we were scrambling the best that we could to make them uncomfortable. They did a good job of moving the ball and making us pay on the back side of our defense.”
A three-pointer by CD Bolton and a layup from Amare Brown opened the first to give Amory an early lead. The Panthers gained a 13-7 after a pair of three-pointers by Bolton and Ty Hester, but New Albany responded with six straight points of its own to tie the game.
Hester knocked down another three-pointer to give Amory the lead, and the Panthers went into the second quarter with a 21-20 lead after baskets from Brown and Isiah Smith. The Bulldogs gained a 25-23 lead in the second, but Amory stormed back with a 7-0 run led by DeAndre Blair, Brown and Quaid Johnson to end the quarter.
Baskets from Blair, Brown and Kanye Stevenson helped lead a 7-3 run as the Panthers took a 37-28 lead. New Albany responded with a 10-0 run to take a one-point lead.
Smith ended the scoreless run for Amory with a basket, but the Bulldogs made another run to go up 45-39 late in the third. Elijah Spratt cashed in on a layup to make it a four-point game going into the fourth.
After a basket by the Bulldogs, Stevenson scored the first four points for the Panthers to make it a two-point game. New Albany proceeded to go on a 4-2 run to take a 54-47 lead.
Stevenson and Smith answered with a pair of layups, but New Albany responded with a basket to take a 56-51 lead and forced Amory to call a timeout with a minute remaining. After the timeout, Johnson dropped in a layup to cut the lead to three.
The Bulldogs followed by knocking down a pair of free throws to add to their lead. Johnson cut the score back down to three points with 10 seconds left, but New Albany put the game away at the free-throw line.
Stevenson finished with a team-high 12 points, while Brown followed with 11 points.
“Amare (Brown) and DeAndre (Blair) did a good job of getting to the rim a couple of times, and it always helps to make shots,” Pearson said. “CD (Bolton) and Ty (Hester) were able to knock down some shots from the perimeter, so that helped us get going, offensively. I couldn’t complain a whole lot there because it hasn’t been going that way for us lately, but hopefully, we got some guys’ confidence up going into the second half of the season.”
(G) New Albany 69, Amory 24
A competitive first quarter for the Amory Lady Panthers quickly got away after a big second-quarter performance by New Albany helped them gain separation to cruise to a 69-24 win.
Asia Ivy scored the first six points for the Lady Panthers as they took an early 6-2 lead, but New Albany responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead. Ambria McCullough banked in a three-pointer to tie the game at 9-9 with 1:31 left in the first.
After a basket from New Albany, Jolie Kate Cox tied the score at 11-11 at the end of the first. The Lady Bulldogs gained some momentum in the second, outscoring Amory 29-2 in the quarter, to go into the third quarter up 40-13.
Amory saw some success in its offense early in the third as Ivy, Ashanti Smith and Kenyotia Bowers put in baskets, but the Lady Bulldogs finished out the quarter with a 16-0 run to extend their lead to 63-18. The Lady Panthers scored six points to match New Albany’s six points in the fourth quarter.
Ivy led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 11 points.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.