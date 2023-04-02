Jumping back into a sport after having to sit out for a week is already tough enough but when there are other external adversities going on, it makes things a lot more difficult.
I imagine the Amory Panthers and Lady Panthers knew that feeling on Saturday as they dusted themselves off from the recent destruction of their town and hopped back onto the field. From pregame rituals to the playing of the National Anthem, the excitement was high among fans, players and coaches.
To be expected, both teams saw some struggles early on in their games that they tried to overcome while also trying to get back into the swing of things. These struggles, however, did not completely overshadow the brilliant moments that they had.
It seemed like the Panthers hadn’t missed a step at the plate, while the Lady Panthers had a lot of bright defensive moments in their second game of the Smithville Tournament against a talented Wheeler team.
Like Amory softball coach Jessica Seger said during our postgame interview, these kids have been through a lot over the past week, helping clean up their town, homes and school. It’s impossible to blame them for being distracted, but the Lady Panthers went out there and did what they do best – competed hard in their two games against Pontotoc and Wheeler.
Amory baseball coach Chris Pace talked about being blessed to get back onto the field and summed things up perfectly after their game against Saltillo. He said, “Before the game, we talked about how special this group is and how important our fan support is. We didn’t come into this game wanting anyone to feel sorry for us, we wanted to win.”
Through all the trials the Panthers have gone through, Amory’s mindset has not changed. They want to win no matter what and make the town that they love dearly proud.
Both teams suffered losses on Saturday to some really talented teams but from a bird’s eye view, getting back onto the field was a massive win. As we’ve seen before, neither one of these teams shy away from adversity, and you can expect them not to bat an eye at it now.
It was refreshing to see these teams back on the field, and it’s going to be even more exciting to see how they finish out the season with everything else going on.
