After picking up a 6-1 win over Nettleton in the division championship game on April 4, Amory’s tennis team went on to dominate in their second-round matchup last Tuesday against Kossuth, winning 5-2. Nettleton dropped its playoff match against Winona 5-2 last Monday.
During the division championship game, Amory’s Kennedy Terry won the girls’ singles match 6-1, 6-1 over Leah Lanford, while Chris Hitt took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nettleton’s Tate Hitchcock in the boys’ singles match.
In the two girls’ doubles matches, Ashley Holloway and Natalie Hill got a 6-1, 6-0 win against Nettleton’s Jolie Kyle and Charlie York, while Amory’s Bailey Flynn and Karlee Capps took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Laynie Dodson and Julia Hoensch. Flynn and Capps also ended the day first in the girls’ doubles category as they defeated Holloway and Hill 6-2, 7-5.
In the boys’ doubles matches, Amory’s Gabe VanYperen and Johnathan Calderon picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win against Seth Stephens and Jamal Pierce, while Garrett VanYperen and Stanley Yang took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nettleton’s Garrett Brown and Cohen York. Gabe VanYperen and Calderon finished first in the boys’ doubles category after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Garrett VanYperen and Yang.
Nettleton took the win in the mixed doubles match as Winston Housley and Mylee Sullivan defeated Tobias Adams and Rivers Nelson 6-1, 6-2 and 7-6.
Last Tuesday: Amory 5, Kossuth 2
Hitt took a 6-1, 6-1 win over Baxter Lewis in the boys’ singles match, while Kossuth’s Taylor Cornelius got a 6-0, 6-2 win over Terry in the girls’ singles match.
In the girls’ doubles matches, Flynn and Capps took a 6-1, 6-0 win over their opponents, while Holloway and Hill fell 6-4, 6-4 and 10-1 in their match. In the boys’ doubles matches, Gabe VanYperen and Calderon picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win, while Garrett VanYperen and Yang took a 6-1, 6-0 win.
Adams and Nelson got a 6-2, 7-5 win in the mixed doubles match.
Last Monday: Winona 5, Nettleton 2
Hitchcock fell 6-0, 6-2 in the boys’ singles match, while Langford dropped the girls’ singles match 6-2, 6-1.
Stephens and Pierce dropped their boys’ doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while Jay Kyle and Cohen York fell 6-2, 6-2 in their doubles match. In the girls’ doubles matches, Hoensch and Dodson picked up a 6-2, 6-4 win over their opponents, while Jolie Kyle and Charlie York fell 6-3, 7-5 in their match.
Housley and Sullivan got a 7-5, 6-0 win in the mixed doubles match.
