The Amory tennis team came out on top in its first-round playoff match, sweeping their competition in a 7-0 win over Rosa Fort last Monday.
“We were happy to get a first-round playoff win, and we have been working hard to continue our success into the next round,” Amory coach Amanda Eddings said.
They advanced again on Friday with a 4-3 win over Alcorn Central in the second round.
Christopher Hitt took a forfeit win in the boys’ singles match against Rosa Fort, while Earlie Garth and Jonathan Calderon also grabbed a forfeit win in boys’ doubles.
Kennedy Terry took over her singles match, walking away with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rosa Fort’s Ricky Davis.
Amory’s girls’ doubles got a clean sweep over Rosa Fort on the day as well. Bailey Flynn and Karlee Capps picked up 6-0, 6-0 win, while Taylor Brown and Ashley Holloway also dominated their match to take a 6-0, 6-0 win.
In boys’ doubles, Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperen grabbed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rosa Fort’s Tyler Dunn and Quten Washington, while Toby Adams and Rivers Nelson took a 6-0, 6-0 win in their mixed doubles match.
In their second-round matchup against Alcorn Central, Amory walked away with a 4-3 win on Friday.
Terry won her singles match 6-0, 6-0, while Hitt fell 6-4, 6-0 in the boys' singles match.
Both girls' doubles teams picked up wins for Amory. Flynn and Capps took a 6-0, 6-0 victory, while Brown and Holloway won in three sets 6-4, 6-2 and 6-0.
Amory split the boys' doubles match with Garth and Calderon falling 6-1, 7-5 and 6-4, while Mason and VanYperen won 7-5, 7-5. Amory also dropped the mixed doubles match with Adams and Nelson falling 7-6, 6-2.
Terry and Hitt will move on to individual state for girls’ and boys’ singles. Brown, Holloway, Flynn and Capps will also advance to state for girls’ doubles, while Mason and VanYperen advance in boys’ doubles.
Adams and Nelson will advance to compete in mixed doubles at state.
Aberdeen, Nettleton fall in first round
The Aberdeen tennis team suffered a 6-1 loss in their first-round matchup against Alcorn Central last Monday. Aberdeen also gave up two forfeit losses on the day due to injuries.
Karenea Hayes won her singles match against Alcorn Central’s Taylor Kennedy in three sets with a 7-5, 6-4 and 10-8 victory.
In boys’ doubles, Michael Walker and Matthew Thompson fell in their matchup 6-0, 6-1, while both Aberdeen girls’ doubles lost in their matches. Nadia Cox and Ambria Walters fell 6-1, 6-0 in their match, while Haley Fears and Kylie Daniels lost in three sets 6-1, 7-6 and 7-5.
De’quavion Shields and Tamiya Stewart dropped their mixed doubles match in a 6-2, 6-1 loss.
Participating in boys’ and girls’ singles for Aberdeen at individual state are Hayes and Christopher Holliday, while Amari Parks, Wallace Byars, Walker and Thompson will participate in boys’ doubles.
In girls’ doubles at state, Cox, Walters, Fears and Daniels will compete, while Shields and Stewart will compete in mixed doubles at state.
Nettleton’s tennis team fell 5-2 in their first-round playoff match against Winona last Monday.
Annalyn Housley won her girls' singles match 6-1, 6-0. In boys’ singles Eli Dodson took a 6-0, 6-1 loss against Winona’s Kirven McCrory.
Nettleton split their pair of boys’ doubles matches. Blake Williamson and Payne McDaniel won their matchup 6-0, 6-2, while Eli Holloway and Tate Hitchcock fell 7-5, 4-6, and 6-3.
Nettleton dropped both girls’ doubles matchups on the day. Jolie Kyle and Charlie York fell 6-1, 6-0, while Kylee Lewis and Laynie Dodson lost 6-2, 6-1.
Mylee Sullivan and Brady Williams also fell in the mixed doubles match 6-1, 6-0.
Participating at individual state for Nettleton will be Dodson and Housley in singles, Williamson and McDaniel in boys’ doubles and Sullivan and Williams in mixed doubles.