AMORY – Amory’s tennis team secured a 7-0 sweep against Nettleton in their division matchup last Tuesday afternoon.
“This team shows up and works really hard every day,” Amory coach Amanda Eddings said. “I am excited for them to get a chance to compete and go as far as they can in the postseason.”
Amory’s Kennedy Terry got a 6-1, 6-1 win over Leah Langford in the girls’ singles match, while Christopher Hitt picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win against Tate Hitchcock in the boys’ singles match.
In the two girls’ doubles matches, Amory’s Bailey Flynn and Karlee Capps took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Charlie York and Jolie Kyle, while Ashley Holloway and Natalie Hill got a 6-0, 6-1 win against Nettleton’s Julia Hoensch and Laynie Dodson.
Gabe VanYperen and Johnathan Calderon picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Nettleton’s Seth Stephens and Donavan Brown, while Stanley Young and Garrett VanYperen took a 6-0, 6-0 win against Cohen York and Garrett Brown in the two boys’ doubles matches.
In the mixed doubles match, Amory’s Tobias Adams and Rivers Nelson sealed a 6-2, 6-3 win against Mylee Sullivan and Winston Housley.
These two teams will meet again as Amory hosts this year’s division tournament on March 30 at 9 a.m.
