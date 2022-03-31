AMORY – The Amory tennis team picked up a 5-2 division win at home against Nettleton on Friday afternoon.
“I am really privileged to coach a great group of players that work hard and love the game,” Amory coach Amanda Eddings said. "After practice every day, the courts will be filled with players putting in extra work. I am looking forward to seeing how far this group can go this season.”
Amory’s Christopher Hitt picked up a win in the boys’ singles match as he defeated Eli Dodson with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
In girls’ singles, Nettleton senior Annalyn Housley defeated Kennedy Terry with a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
Amory’s girls doubles swept Nettleton on the day. Taylor Brown and Ashley Holloway picked up the 6-1, 6-2 win over Jolie Kyle and Leah Langford, while Karlee Capps and Bailey Flynn took down Kylee Lewis and Laynie Dodson in a 6-0, 6-0 match.
Amory and Nettleton’s boys split their pair of doubles matchups. Nettleton’s Tate Hitchcock and Eli Holloway defeated Earlie Garth and Jonathan Calderon in three sets, 7-6, 6-1 and 10-7, while Amory’s Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperen also won in three sets against Payne McDaniel and Blake Williamson, 6-3, 6-3, 12-10.
Amory took the win in mixed doubles as Toby Adams and Rivers Nelson won 6-2, 6-2 over Winston Housley and Mylee Sullivan.