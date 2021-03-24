The Amory tennis team picked up a win at home, 5-2, last Tuesday afternoon against Houston.
In girls’ singles action, senior Caroline Nestor was perfect against Morgan Young with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Senior Mary Grace Black and her partner Ashley Holloway pulled out a three-set win, 6-0, 6-7, 10-8 against Houston’s doubles team of Mackenzie Brooks and Gracie Tate.
Also in girls doubles, Bailey Flynn and Karlee Capps defeated Tiffany Wooten and Maddy Fant, 6-0, 6-2.
Amory’s boys doubles also swept Houston. Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperen picked up the 6-1, 6-1 win over Will Pulliam and Tyler Lyons, while Nate Gordon and Jonathan Calderon defeated Gavin Smith and Jackson Laster, 6-0, 6-1.
In boys’ singles, Christopher Hitt dropped a 7-6, 7-6 match to Hunter Coleman, while in mixed doubles, Taylor Brown and Toby Adams fell 6-2, 6-1 to Houston’s Jay Walker and Courtney Fant.