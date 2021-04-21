The Amory tennis team is headed for the third round of the playoffs this week, downing Winona 4-3 on the road after getting a forfeit win in the first round.
Amory picked up sweeps in doubles play for both boys and girls to pick up the win.
Clark Mason and Gabe VanYperen, who qualified for the state tournament, beat Winona’s Kristian Williams and Jemarius Sanders 6-0, 6-4. Also in boys’ doubles, Jonathan Calderon and Nate Gordon picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Gunner Wilkes and Javien Jackson.
Mary Grace Black and Ashley Holloway lost the first set but bounced back 6-2, 6-2 to take the final two sets for the win.
Also in girls’ doubles, Karlee Capps and Bailey Flynn breezed through a 6-0, 6-0 win against Lana Branch and Jane Beth McRae.
In girls’ singles, Caroline Nestor, who also qualified for state, had a hard fought 5-7, 4-6 loss, while Ron Jenkins took a 2-6, 0-6 loss as well in boys’ singles. Taylor Brown and Toby Adams will compete at state for mixed doubles but took a 4-6, 2-6 loss to Winona.
Amory hosted Booneville in the third round this week.
The Nettleton tennis team picked up a win in the first round, but fell in the second one 5-2.
In the second round, Trey Hallmark, who will compete at state, picked up an easy 6-0, 6-0 win in boys’ singles, as did Viviann and Annalyn Housley with a 6-1, 6-0 win. They will also compete at state in girls’ doubles.
In the first round, Hallmark won 6-1, 6-2, while the Housleys dominated 6-0, 6-0. Nettleton also picked up wins in boys’ doubles with Payne McDaniel and Blake Williamson, who will also compete at state, getting a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The second boys’ doubles team of Tate Hitchcock and Cody Williamson also won 6-1, 6-1, and the girls’ doubles team of Anna Langford and Leah Langford won 6-3, 6-3.