Amory senior Kathryn Cooke has been key in the success of the Lady Panthers’ volleyball program, and now she will look to do the same for a young Itawamba Community College program.
Cooke signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play at ICC, which is in the second year of having a volleyball team.
“I’m really excited about playing for ICC volleyball and playing for a new coach. It will be a fun experience,” Cooke said. “I get to play with some girls I already know since it’s close, and I’m excited about getting to go into a really good environment after coming out of one here. I’m ready to rock and roll and do what I can for that team.”
Cooke averaged over two aces a game and around six kills and six digs at middle blocker. She closed out her senior season with 12 kills in a five-set playoff loss to Alcorn Central.
One of the challenges for college will be moving to a different position, going from middle blocker to playing outside.
“I’m going to have a lot of work to get adjusted to that and to prove that I deserve that spot,” Cooke said. “I have to work on footwork and a lot more back row, and the timing is a lot different.”
Her honors include being a team captain as a senior and winning the Black and Gold Award for her work ethic and leadership.
“Kat was in the first group I had, and just watching her grow into the senior leader she became has been great,” Amory volleyball coach Amanda Ragon said. “She has a super hard work ethic and a very competitive, gritty attitude. She did whatever it took to win and motivated everyone. She switched positions, and she’s going to be an outside hitter at Itawamba, but we had to have her for middle block because she was very versatile in what she was willing to do and how hard she was willing to work.”
Cooke has been named all division the last two seasons and was selected as an all-star in the Northeast Mississippi Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star game, to be played on June 3.
“She was a huge part of our success this year, and she’s such a go-getter and leads by example,” Ragon said. “People would follow her work ethic, dedication and drive. She took us from a losing mentality to a winning mentality and was here the whole time. We were able to compete in the playoffs the last two years and win the division this year with her leadership.”