MERIDIAN - Three members of the MCC Baseball team are headed to the next level.
Three MCC baseball players signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at Division 1 programs in a signing ceremony held in the Casteel Gallery at MCC, Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Sophomore catcher Andin Johnson of Amory signed with the University of North Alabama, while sophomore infielder Braden Luke is headed to the University of Mississippi and sophomore outfielder Ke'Shun Collier is headed to the University of South Alabama.
Sophomore catcher Andin Johnson (Amory High School) is headed to The University of North Alabama. Johnson hit .284 with 19 RBI's and a .971 fielding percentage behind the plate for the Eagles.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to get to play for The University of North Alabama," Johnson said. "I would not be where I am without my coaches and teammates pushing me to be the best player I can be every single day."
MCC head coach Dillon Sudduth said, "We are proud of Braden, Andin, and Ke'Shun signing today to continue their academic and baseball careers. When they signed with us out of high school, we talked about them buying into our program and developing into Division 1 players, and they have consistently put in the work on and off the field to earn this."