Amory quarterback Hunter Jones is no stranger to pressure situations – after all, he was thrown into the fire as the Panthers’ starter as a freshman three years ago.
That move by Amory coach Allen Glenn paid off, both then and for the Panthers’ future from there as Jones has steadily led their offense for the last three seasons, going into his senior year for his fourth season as a starter.
“We thought at the time, Hunter gave us the best chance to win three years ago, and he did that. We made the playoffs there and gave Noxubee a run for their money that year,” Glenn said. “Just having him as a four-year starter is going to be huge. The big thing with him is that he tries not to do too much. He has played enough football that he can let the game come to him and just do what the defense gives and play with that.”
Jones felt the pressure back then but quickly found his nerves calmed with all of his veteran teammates.
“I was bad nervous. But at that that time, that’s when we had JJ (Jernighan) and Immanuel (Jones) and all of them,” he said. “I was just trying to get the ball to my playmakers because they were a lot older than me, and they had been in a bunch of situations that I hadn’t been in before. They definitely helped take off some of the pressure right away.”
Being thrown into the fire early led Jones to instant success as a freshman, in which he passed for 15 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
For his career, he’s went past the 2,000-yard mark in all three seasons, adding 500-plus rushing yards in two of those years and totaling 59 passing touchdowns and 30 more on the ground.
“I have just gotten more comfortable in the position. I have grown,” Jones said. “My numbers have gotten better throughout, and I have a good coaching staff that doesn’t really put a whole lot on me other than telling me to play my game.”
Leadership and reliability
One of the strengths Glenn points out about Jones is his leadership capabilities, something he said he thought he started to embrace in his sophomore season.
“My freshman year, I was really nervous to be a leader because I was just 14, and these kids are 18 years old. I thought that I was four years younger than them, and they aren’t going to listen to me,” Jones said. “But my sophomore year, after they graduated, I had already had a pretty big year as a freshman, so I thought it was my time to start leading this team and start being vocal within it. My sophomore year was really when I started becoming more of a leader. I try to get everybody going in the right direction when people are falling or slacking. I just try to boost them back up and be positive.”
Reliability has been another strength. Jones had 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions last season and only one fumble on his way to being the division’s offensive player of the year. He’s posted a 106 quarterback rating and 61 percent completion percentage in three seasons.
He credits his teammates for making plays and a tough lesson learned as a freshman about protecting the football.
“My receivers and I just have a real strong bond. They believe it, and I believe it that every single play, they are going to make a move and they will be open. I trust them so they help me out,” Jones said. “My freshman year, we had a chance to score twice to beat New Albany, and I fumbled it twice in back-to-back possessions and we lose the game. Ever since then, my mindset has completely changed.”
Team chemistry
Those receivers that Jones has the strong bond with are his fellow seniors Braxton Griffin, Jay Hampton and James Spratt. The team chemistry between the four started in junior high football and has carried on ever since.
“We have been playing together a long time. Me and Braxton, and Jay played a little bit with us too, have played together since peewee,” Jones said. “(James) Spratt didn’t start playing with us until seventh grade. So the four of us, I have been the quarterback since seventh grade, and they have been my three wide receivers that I have always trusted throughout. Now we are seniors, and I don’t think it’s just us, but I think everybody has big expectations for us this year, and we are trying to hit them.”
Coming back from offseason injury
One of the obstacles Jones has had to face in the offseason is three surgeries on his left hand after an accident back in April.
The first surgery involved putting six plates and 34 screws into his hand, and the last surgery was on July 22.
“I had the accident on April 13, and it was probably the scariest thing I ever did in my life. I went into the Amory hospital, and they shipped me to Tupelo to have emergency surgery done with Dr. Lewis. I have to thank him because he’s done everything he could to help me get back,” Jones said. “Two weeks later, I went back for a checkup and then they had to schedule another surgery for my wrist because my radius has not been healing well. Then I went back to the doctor and everything was going well, and my therapist Keri Pickle, who has been helping me along the way, and we had been making progress and making progress. Then we got to a steady point where nothing was getting better anymore. So then they had to go in and manipulate my MPs, which is my top knuckles.”
Jones has been back at practice for the last couple of weeks and said he doesn’t plan on anything preventing him starting the Panthers’ season opener against Caledonia.
“It’s still day by day and three times a week on therapy. It got to a point where it’s my senior season, so I’m playing regardless,” he said. “The last thing on my list is to not play. Game 1, I am planning on being strapped up and playing against Caledonia.”
Glenn said he wasn’t surprised to see his quarterback return to practice just a few weeks after his last surgery.
“He’s a guy that a lot is going to have to happen to him to pull him back. He would go out there with a broke leg if he had to,” Glenn said. “Having him back obviously means a lot of good things for us, and we kind of go as he goes. We feel like if he will have a good year, we will have a good year. He’s kind of the straw that stirs the drink for us.”
In addition to coming back from his injury, another motivating factor is last year’s playoff loss to Independence, in which Jones and the Panthers’ offense scored the go-ahead touchdown with a little more than a minute to go just to see the Wildcats hand them a stunning loss in the final seconds.
“Last year, we let that game go, and the whole team this year, we are coming back hungry,” Jones said. “We didn’t lose a whole lot. We lost all five offensive linemen, which is always going to hurt. We have a bunch of young kids coming in this year to help us there. It’s going to be a work in progress game by game, but I know that they are going to try their hardest and put us in the best position to win just like the whole coaching staff and this whole team will.”
Goals and looking ahead
While getting past the first round of the playoffs is his top goal, Jones named getting to 10,000 career passing yards as a personal goal.
“That’s never been done in Amory history and is definitely one of my biggest goals,” he said. “As a team, I have been here three years starting, and I haven’t made it past the first round of playoffs. That’s always tough to bite, but I’m looking for us to have a big year this year.”
Looking ahead to the future, Jones hopes to play at the next level, in either football or baseball one, whichever presents the opportunity.
“Now becoming a senior, my games are limited now. I’m not ready for it to end in football, baseball, whatever way,” he said. “Anything I get recruited in, I think I am definitely going to take a look at it and probably take my chances.”
With all the uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, Jones said he’s embracing every game he has left and keeping his teammates positive about the season ahead.
“You have to take every game as like it’s your last one at this point because you never know when they are just going to shut it down again,” he said. “It’s been hard to stay up. You come out here, and you work every single day, and then they moved us back two games. We were all wondering if this was going to happen again and could we lose more games. It’s hard to keep the team upbeat thinking that we are still going to get our senior year or even the freshmen. Everybody wants their season of course. You just have to stay positive and let everyone know that it’s going to happen. And it’s going to be our year.”