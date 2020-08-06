FLORENCE, Alabama – The University of North Alabama is honoring 17 former Lions with selection to the UNA Women's Soccer Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
The women's soccer team is the third of 11 all-decade teams that will be announced in the coming weeks to honor UNA's top individual performers for the period from 2010-19.
The selections were made by a panel of UNA athletic department personnel.
The forwards selected for the UNA Soccer Team of the Decade include Kylie Huey, Jennifer Osmond, Chloe Richards, Chloe Roberts and Shelby Wall. The five players combined for an astounding 286 career goals and 128 career assists at UNA.
The five midfielders selected are Nikki Brown, Jo Chubb, Beatriz Fernandes, Hollie Loud and Margarida Sousa. The group combined for 66 career goals and 127 assists.
The defenders named to the team of the decade are Alyssa Bova, Ellis Hillman, Susan Lang, Julia Osmond and Haley Yarber.
Goalkeeper honors are shared by Alex McLay and Shelby Thornton.
These 17 former Lions helped lead UNA to a combined 121-61-10 record that included six NCAA Tournament berths and two conference championships.
Thornton, of Amory, served as goalkeeper for the Lions in 2014-15 and 2017-18. As a sophomore, she helped lead UNA to a GSC Tournament title and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. As a senior in 2018, she helped lead the Lions to the championship match of the ASUN Conference Tournament in UNA's first season in Division I. Her career 1.14 goals against average is second only to McLay's 1.09 mark.