With Hamilton falling out of the playoff picture after a loss to Sebastopol last Thursday, and Nettleton losing its first-round matchup against Kossuth on Friday, we are now down to three teams left in the playoffs.
Those three remaining teams are Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville.
Aberdeen will be heading to the second round to face North Panola this Friday after clinching a first-round victory in a narrow win over Water Valley. That win for the Bulldogs marked their first playoff win since 2015, which is also the year they made it to North Half.
One of the biggest takeaways I got from that game was how resilient this Bulldog team can be. When they lost their lead in the third quarter and fell down 9-6 midway through the fourth quarter, they kept their heads up and continued to play. That attitude led to some clutch plays to close out the game and secure the win.
Aberdeen will have home court advantage on their side as they meet North Panola. The Cougars were 8-1 in the regular season and had a clean sweep of their division. The Bulldogs will have to carry over some of that resilience and clutch play into this week's matchup to further their season.
For the first time since 2005, the Amory Panthers have secured playoff wins in back-to-back seasons after defeating Mantachie on Friday. The Panthers will head to Independence this week in the second round.
Against Mantachie, Amory made big play after big play, running and throwing the ball effectively, while locking down on defense to force turnovers. Six different players scored for the Panthers in the blowout victory.
Independence was 5-5 on the season with a 2-2 record in its division. The Panthers last met the Wildcats in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, a two-point home loss for Amory. The Panthers will look to get their revenge this year.
Now that the regular season is over for Smithville, the Noles will go on the road to take on McEvans in the first round this Friday. The Noles finished off their regular season on a good note, holding their division rival Thrasher scoreless in a blowout win.
For the first two quarters, it seemed like Smithville could do no wrong as they jumped out to a big lead early. This gave the Noles the opportunity to let their second-string players see the field. That extra playing time for second and third string players in blowout games is very beneficial to Smithville because it creates depth going into the playoffs.
The Noles will definitely look to use some of that depth against McEvans this Friday. The Warriors were 8-2 on the regular season and 6-1 in their division. Smithville was defeated by McEvans the last time they faced off in the first round of 2017, so the Noles will hope for a different outcome this time.