As places gradually open up and glimpses of how things were before the shutdown start to appear, any piece of normalcy coming back feels like a winning situation.
Getting sports back is one of the big pieces of normalcy for me and for many others, and this past Sunday, we saw one sport return.
Baseball is my No. 1 love, but there was a time when NASCAR racing was right up there with it. I became a Tony Stewart fan when I was in high school, and I never missed watching a race if I could help it for many years. My parents and I went to the race in Atlanta in the fall every year, and finally after seven years of wanting to go there, I went to a race in Indianapolis in 2007 – and then went back two other times.
I guess my love for NASCAR has dwindled in the last few years. My favorite driver retired, and my love and intensity for baseball has only grown, so that tended to take up the Saturday nights or Sunday afternoons that were once spent watching races.
These past two months, though, I have definitely been aching for some real live sports to watch, and I know I’m not alone in that regard. I have joked with people that this virus shutting down sports essentially shut down all the pieces of my life, and while it’s partially a joke, it’s also partially true. I’m lucky enough to get paid to watch sports in my job, but it’s also usually what I’m doing outside of work. There have been times I have felt a little lost without them.
To say I was pumped about racing returning might be an understatement. Watching all the reruns of classic games or races or these documentaries has been fun, interesting and a trip down memory lane, but it’s refreshing to watch something and finally know it’s live.
It’s happening at the exact same moment you’re watching it and not something from the past, merely being broadcasted to entertain us while we’re all cooped up at home. That feeling is the same reason why plenty of people are getting or staying up in the middle of the night to watch the Korean Baseball Organization games because it’s just a good feeling to watch any live sport.
While watching the race, it felt fairly normal. While the action is going on, you stay locked in to what’s happening on the track, and it’s easy to forget about the fans in the stands (or in this case, not in the stands) when you watch from home.
Real odd scene
When it started to feel weird and completely abnormal was after the race when the winning driver – Kevin Harvick, in the case of the first race back – started doing his burnouts. Burnouts are something that drivers do to put on a show for the fans, and when he was doing his, that’s when I really started to look at the empty stands.
Then he got out of the car and pointed out how odd it was to be standing on a track with no one behind him in the stands and nothing but dead silence. And it was odd – so was when he pulled into Victory Lane and there was no one there to greet him as well.
The strange times we’re living in right now means nothing feels exactly the same. Adjustments are having to be made, but everyone is starting to make the best of things and find the positives where we can.
For me, that’s seeing any sport return. It’s definitely not the same without fans, and I’m looking forward to the day when we can return to that. My first trip to Busch Stadium was supposed to be this next weekend, and it hurts to know I’m missing out on that. But for now, we will watch what we can – even if that means baseball games in another country in the middle of the night – and know that someday live sports with fans will be back.