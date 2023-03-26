NETTLETON – After a slow start to last Tuesday night’s game, the Nettleton Lady Tigers turn things up a notch and kept their foot on the gas over the next few innings to seize a 13-3 division win over Amory.
“I thought we kind of started slow in the beginning, but our bats came alive after the first inning,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “We had a few errors here and there, but we did a good job coming back from those and getting the outs when we needed to.”
After Emarie Boddie was hit by a pitch, Maggie Kate Cummings kicked off last Tuesday night’s game with an RBI single up the middle to give Amory a quick 1-0 lead. Karsen Sanders and Anna Claire Harris got on base on a fielder’s choice and single, but Savannah Harlow left the two runners stranded after hauling in a fly out at center field.
Despite a double from Zion Seals, the Lady Tigers first at-bat ended with no runs scored, but they were able to put four on the board in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead. After Tamera Martin reached on an error and Chloe Humble drew a walk, Addie Bates laid down a sac bunt to advance courtesy runner Alexis White and Humble.
An error at first brought the two runners home, while Caroline Riley made it to first base. Bailey Payne continued Nettleton’s momentum by getting a base hit to left field, while Harlow advanced the runners with a sac bunt.
Kennice Finnie followed by hitting a two-run double to left field to give the Lady Tigers a 4-1 lead. The Lady Panthers fired back in the third, scoring two runs to make it a one-run game.
Ella Grace Phillips drilled a triple to center field, and Sanders brought her home with an RBI double to center field. Sanders found her way home after Harris made it to second base on an error.
Nettleton got the momentum that it needed to pull away in the bottom of the third as Martin hit a two-run bomb to left field after Zyah Gunter reached second base on an error.
“Tamera (Martin) fouled a few off, and she finally got her bat head out there at the right time,” Sullivan said. “It really gave us that momentum to keep going after she hit that, so it was a really big turning point in this game.”
Humble and Riley picked up base hits, and Harlow got a base hit on a bunt to score Riley, increasing Nettleton’s lead to 7-3. Harlow and Riley both came home shortly after an error to add to the lead.
The Lady Tigers scored four more runs in the fourth and fifth innings on errors and an RBI by Riley to secure the win.
“We had a lot of girls step up and make some big plays,” Sullivan said. “Amory is a great team, so we knew that we had to come out focused and ready to go. Kennice (Finnie) pitched a great game, moving the ball around and hitting her spots.”
Thursday: Amory 10, Nettleton 5
Despite a fast start by the Lady Tigers, the Lady Panthers absorbed the early blows and answered back for a 10-5 win to split the series on Thursday.
“We showed up tonight with some fight and executed very well on offense and defense,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “Nettleton started the game off with three straight hits, but we kept our cool and won almost every inning. If you win just about every inning, you’re going to win, and the girls accepted that challenge.”
Nettleton came out of the gates hot with Savannah Harlow, Kennice Finnie and Zion Seals loading the bases with singles. Zyah Gunter drove in the first two runs with a single to left field, and Chloe Humble picked up an RBI on a ground out to give the Lady Tigers an early 3-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers scored five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning as Karsen Sanders got them started with a two-run single to score Maggie Kate Cummings and Ella Grace Phillips. After Anna Claire Harris hit a single, her and Sanders came home on an error to give Amory the lead, and Ali Holton picked up an RBI single to bring home Bess Boykin, who reached second base on the previous error.
After Cummings got a base hit in the third, an RBI double from Phillips extended Amory’s lead. Gunter made it a two-run game in the third after scoring on error, but the Lady Panthers continued their rhythm at the plate in the fourth inning.
Cummings hit an RBI single to center field, while Harris hit a two-run single to score Cummings and Sanders. Caroline Riley led off the sixth inning with a double, and Savannah Harlow got an RBI on a ground out to cut the score to 9-5.
Sanders picked up her third RBI of the game on a single to right field to give Amory a 10-5 lead, and Phillips closed out the win in the circle with a strikeout.
“AC (Harris) did a wonderful job in the circle, filling up the middle,” Seger said. “Her and Maggie Kate (Cummings) stepped up big time at the plate, and it was a total team effort that I’m really proud of.”
