When the pandemic first started, we heard plenty about how athletes, coaches and the like weren’t as important as we all made them out to be or as to how they are paid and treated in the professional world.
That opinion may be held by some and everyone is entitled to theirs, but what the last few weeks has proven is that those athletes, coaches and even celebrities have a voice that they can make sure is heard to inspire and create change.
During the last few weeks as racial tensions have come to the forefront, another issue that has also taken center stage is changing Mississippi’s state flag, and the sports world has done its part in bringing awareness to the issue.
Last week, we had the SEC and the NCAA come forward and say that no postseason championships would be played in the state of Mississippi until the state flag is changed. Football championships aren’t played here, but just to clear some things up, that includes NCAA basketball tournament games and NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals for college baseball.
I’m sure Starkville and Oxford both have felt plenty of losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of the college year, but one loss that has probably been felt the hardest is the revenue that is brought in on a college baseball weekend. And you can be rest assured that there’s no college baseball weekend like hosting a Regional or Super Regional, and seeing thousands of people come pouring into town.
The pandemic won’t last forever and hopefully next summer, Starkville and Oxford will be preparing to host those regionals once again, but a change with the flag has to happen first.
Today, in a show of solidarity like we have never seen before between rival schools, all of the college coaches in the state traveled to the Capitol to show their support and desire to see the flag changed.
We saw rival coaches Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin standing next to each other to support the same issue. How often do we see an Ole Miss and MSU coach together except for maybe a tense handshake before and after the Egg Bowl?
It wasn’t just those two universities either, but all of them in the state joined together to send forth a message that they believe the flag is worth changing.
I have to admit, it’s not an issue I have spent much time thinking about in the past. The state flag hasn’t really had a meaning for me one way or the other, as far as feeling offended by it or thinking it’s something that should stay, but I can agree that a flag should be representative of all of its people and one that everyone can feel comfortable with and proud of.
The SEC and NCAA showed they had powerful voices this week, and so did the group of coaches that traveled to the state Capitol.
We have also seen plenty of athletes throw their voices behind the Black Lives Matter movement, and the more those voices are heard, the more I think you will see the younger generation open up and listen to the call for change.
Athletes may not be on the front line of this pandemic during the last few months, but you do see plenty standing up for what they believe. That is also making an impact, in itself, in a year full of chaos, pandemonium and change.