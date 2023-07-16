Amory’s TJ Wallace found his perfect college experience at Missouri Valley College, racking up personal achievements and becoming a leader on the team, but after two years with the program, he realized that there is no place like home.
After receiving multiple offers from other Division II schools in the conference, Wallace decided to finish out his collegiate basketball career at Mississippi College.
“It was just a lot of personal things that influenced me, and I just wanted to be back closer to my family and play closer to home,” Wallace said. “I’m excited for the season, and I think we’re going to make a run in the tournament. I’m excited to be around some new guys and play in a new environment with fans that haven’t seen me play in a while.”
After redshirting at Mississippi Delta, Wallace found a new home at Itawamba Community College, where he was able to develop his skills even more.
“When I went to Delta, I red-shirted my first year because I broke my foot and played my second year at ICC,” Wallace said. “From there, I knew that I wanted to keep playing at a higher level and in order to do that, I had to work a little bit more. I got a little strong and got my shot more consistent, and everything has worked out well.”
Despite the challenges that COVID presented during Wallace’s sophomore year, he tried to make the best of his opportunity and found a way to form a solid role with the Indians, averaging 7.2 points on 46-percent shooting.
“That year, we only played 10 games, and that was also the year that Coach (Grant) Pate didn’t coach us because he was sick,” he said. “He still communicated with us, and he did his best to get me to a four-year college. I didn’t have a fantastic year at ICC, but I think I played pretty well for the opportunity that I was given. That COVID year was rough, and it was a lot of stuff that we couldn’t do. We couldn’t be in the gym outside of practice time, and we didn’t start having full team practices until October. It was just a big adjustment for all of us for sure.”
Wallace’s performances during the shortened season caught the eye of Missouri Valley College, and he was eager to continue his career for a program almost nine hours away from home.
“It was definitely a culture shock because things are different in Missouri than in Mississippi,” he said. “The weather and the people are different, but I was loved from Day 1 down there. They took me in and told me what they wanted from me, and I tried to give them my best every night so that we could have a successful year.”
It did not take long for Wallace to make a name for himself with Missouri Valley as he averaged 12 points in his first season and was named to the All-Conference team. His numbers continued to increase in his second year, averaging 18.7 points per game, six rebounds and 1.5 steals while being named to the All-Conference team once again and almost reaching 1,000 career points.
“My first year, I feel like we had a little bit better team overall,” he said. “In my second year, I kind of knew the system more and knew how the coach wanted us to play and things like that. I wouldn’t say my second year was easier, but everything kind of lined up for me. My shots were falling, and I was in the gym consistently getting shots up. I think I shot 47 or 48 percent from the field, and my free throw percentage kind of helped me increase my points per game because if you want to average 20-plus, you’ve got to be able to shoot free throws at a high clip.”
One aspect of his game that Wallace believes he was able to improve on the most during his time at Missouri Valley was his defense.
“I’ve always been able to score the ball, but I didn’t focus that much on defense in high school,” he said. “When I got to college, I knew that I had to guard if I wanted to play, so I worked to step up that part of my game along with rebounding for sure.”
Wallace credited his high school coach Brian Pearson, Itawamba coach Grant Pate and Missouri Valley coach Chad Lance for helping him become the player that he is today.
“Coach Pearson saw the potential in me and pushed me to be better. He’s the best coach that I’ve ever had in my opinion because he has a great influence on and off the court, and he’s the type of coach that’ll give it to you straight and teach you how to play the right way,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of great coaches and teammates around me along the way. Coach Pate was a great coach, and he influenced me to go to Missouri Valley. My coach at Missouri Valley, Coach Lance was pretty good too, and we had a good relationship on and off the court.”
After two impressive years at Missouri Valley, Wallace graduated in May with a degree in marketing, and he plans to get his Master’s in education while at Mississippi College and go into coaching.
“I talked to Coach (Randy) Bolden down there and what we wanted from each other all lined up, and I’m really excited for the fall,” he said. “I just love being around the game, and I’ve learned so much just from watching games and reffing summer league games last year. I’m not only a basketball player, but I’m also a big fan of the game, and I’m always trying to learn.”
While at Mississippi College, Wallace hopes to become a more vocal leader as he will take on the role of being a veteran player on the team.
“I think we’ve got a really talented team from what I’ve seen so far, but the biggest adjustments that I think I’ll have to make is becoming more of a vocal leader,” he said. “I’m more of a lead-by-example type of player, but I think I’ll have to be more vocal with this team since I’ll be one of the older guys on a younger team.”
