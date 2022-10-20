NETTLETON – Braylen Williams gave the homecoming night crowd something to cheer on Friday. The freshman quarterback threw four touchdowns and rushed for another as the Nettleton Tigers cruised to a 42-7 victory over Hatley.
“I think Braylen does a good job of executing what we put in,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “He’s doing a good job with the guys around him, making plays for them. Our guys were able to execute and make plays for him, and he put the ball where it needed to be.”
Hatley got the ball to begin the game and used the running of Braxton Harlow, Josh Griffin and Cayson Williams to get the ball inside Nettleton’s 40-yard line, but the drive ended on fourth down.
Landen Wright gave the ball back to Hatley after making a tackle on fourth down, but the Tigers’ drive ended in a three and out. After the punt from Logan Brown rolled dead, it took Nettleton one play as Braylen Williams found Dilworth for a 39-yard touchdown pass, giving their team a 6-0 lead after the failed extra point.
Nettleton got the ball back after a stop by Tahj McBride, and the offense struck again. Braylen Williams found Venson for another touchdown completion to extend the lead.
Nettleton’s offense came right back out when Donovan Hawkins jumped on a fumble, and Braylen Williams found Aidan Pettigrew on third down to get the ball down to the two-yard line. Jayden Hawkins found paydirt on a touchdown reception, and Payne Hairald’s extra point made it a 21-0 game to end the first.
After forcing another three and out, Nettleton scored again when Braylen Williams found Dilworth for his second touchdown of the night.
“It was my last homecoming, and I had to do my best for my senior year,” Dilworth said.
Kylin Gillard gave the ball back to Nettleton with an interception on third and long. After a long completion from Braylen Williams to Venson, Williams’ quarterback keeper extended the lead.
“It felt pretty good,” Williams said after his performance.
Nettleton picked up where it left off to begin the second half. Cayson Williams and Michael Foster got a pair of stops, but Hawkins found the end zone again to make it a 42-0 game.
Brown and Harlow tried to get something going, but another three and out gave the ball back to Nettleton. JR Williams got his chance to shine at quarterback, and he found Dre Long for a first-down completion.
The fourth quarter began with three straight runs by Andrew Presley and saw Nettleton threatening to score again, but Foster scooped up a fumble recovery for Hatley’s defense. Foster carried the ball down to Nettleton’s 30-yard line before Luke Seymore made the tackle.
Griffin and John Ivy kept it on the ground to give Hatley some momentum, and Cayson Williams carried the ball down to the 18-yard line. Griffin ran it in to put Hatley on the board with 3:29 left in the game.
“We were very proud of the effort,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “The touchdown is icing on the cake, but we wanted our guys to show effort to the last play, and they did that.”
Brown’s extra point was good, and Hatley got another shot in the final minute after recovering a fumble before the buzzer sounded.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.