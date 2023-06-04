PEARL – Adversity is something that the Amory Panthers have not shied away from all season, and they refused to crumble under pressure on the biggest stage.
From falling in Game 1 to trailing early in a winner-take-all Game 3, the Panthers kept their composure and finished the job, closing out Saturday’s game in a 6-2 victory to claim their second straight 3A state title.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It’s unexplainable, going back-to-back is just special,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “I’d say Game 1 was like the tornado. In Game 2, we cleaned up and in Game 3, we were ready to rebuild.”
The Rock-a-chaws struck first in the top of the first inning of Game 3, scoring a pair of runs on a leadoff bomb by Ole Miss signee Seth Farni and an RBI single by Jeremy Mares.
“He’s going to Ole Miss for hitting, so I expected him to do something,” Jack Howell said. “I knew I just had to lock in and push through for the rest of the game.”
The Panthers got off to a solid start during their first at-bat as Walker Maranto, Howell and Braden Maranto loaded the bases on singles and a walk. The threat stalled out after three straight strikeouts, but Amory redeemed itself in the third inning to score the first run.
Walker and Braden Maranto got on base to start the inning after a walk and hit by pitch, and Walker Maranto reached home on an error at short to put his team on the board. After holding St. Stanislaus in the fourth, the Panthers lit up the bottom of the inning to gain their first lead and pull away.
“Jack (Howell) got us out of some jams, and we had some guys make some plays,” Pace said. “We could’ve shut it down in the first, but I guess when you get hit by a tornado and wake up the next morning, you learn how to keep fighting. We gave up two and kept fighting.”
Corbin Gillentine opened the inning with a leadoff single, while Jack Clayton reached first on a bunt. After courtesy runner Ben Gault entered for Clayton, Walker Maranto loaded the bases with a single.
Braden Maranto tied things up with an RBI single, and Gault came home to give Amory the lead after Howell drew a walk. After courtesy runners Bishop Holton and Jathan Wray entered for Walker Maranto and Howell, Ty Hester laid down a sac bunt to double Amory’s lead.
The Panthers tacked on two more runs to go up 6-2 after Braden Maranto and Wray both came home on a wild pitch and an error by the pitcher. Amory showed off its depth and versatility on defense after Clayton went down, holding the Rock-a-chaws scoreless over the next three innings despite making numerous defensive changes.
“I had to send Ace Rock out there in the bullpen because we were trying to decide if we were going to sub for an outfielder or an infielder,” Pace said. “We decided to put Ace in the outfield and bring Corbin (Gillentine) in just to have that option and feel good about it. We tried to keep Jack (Clayton) in the game, but he’s a selfless baseball player that I’m going to miss very, very much.”
Glenn capped off the victory in the top of the seventh by hauling in a pop up at second base.
“I always try to work through everything, especially for my guys and coaches, and give them all I’ve got,” Clayton said. “These guys will always step up. If somebody goes down, these guys are always going to pick you up and always be there.”
After the game, Braden Maranto received the series MVP award, totaling six hits, two RBIs and a triple through three games.
“I just did what I’ve been doing my whole life, thinking outside, reacting to middle in and getting the little things done,” Braden Maranto said. “It’s small ball, man. You do that, you win ball games.”
Thursday, Game 2: Amory 8, St. Stanislaus 5
The Amory Panthers showed how resilient they are during Game 2 on Thursday, letting their bats fly to bounce back and seal an 8-5 lead to force a Game 3.
“We hit it a lot better and went back to playing the way that we have been all year,” Pace said. “I just commend these guys because they haven’t quit yet. They may not be the most athletic team, but I’m going to be very hard-pressed to say they’re not one of the toughest teams that have ever been through Amory.”
After trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first, the Panthers picked things up in the second to gain the lead as Glenn led the inning off with a triple. Gillentine brought him in on a groundout to the shortstop, and Clayton kept things going with a triple of his own.
Cayden Smith’s RBI double to center field followed to tie the game at 2-2, and Walker Maranto drilled an RBI single to give Amory its first lead of the day before the Rock-a-chaws snagged the final out.
“I came through with a hit, and everything started working its way around,” Smith said.
Glenn found his footing on the mound in the bottom of the second as he picked up his first two strikeouts of the game, while Gilentine hauled in a ball hit to right field to force a three-up, three-down situation.
The Panthers tacked on to their lead in the third after Braden Maranto hit a leadoff single, while Hester followed with a base hit of his own. With two runners on, Glenn drove in another run with an RBI single to put Amory up 4-2.
The Panthers kept their bats hot in the fourth as Clayton and Smith picked up back-to-back base hits. An out called at second base did not slow down this scrappy Amory team as Braden Maranto lined a triple to right field to bring home Smith and put his team up 5-2.
Amory’s hot streak continued as Smith drove in a two-run single after Glenn and Gillentine drew walks.
A two-run double in the bottom of the fifth by St. Stanislaus cut Amory’s lead to 7-4, but the Panthers responded in the sixth by loading the bases and adding to the lead. Braden Maranto kicked things off with a single, while Hester and Glenn drew walks.
Braden Maranto gave Amory an 8-4 lead after coming home on a walk drawn by Tyler Sledge. St. Stanislaus trimmed into the Panthers’ lead in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run, but Sledge put the game away by hauling in a pop up near first base.
Glenn got the win for Amory, finishing with six strikeouts while giving up seven hits and four walks through seven innings.
“We never had a doubt about this game, and I think we were a lot more confident coming into it,” Glenn said. “The whole city came to support us, and that helped us out a lot.”
Last Tuesday, Game 1: St. Stanislaus 7, Amory 3
Despite taking an early lead, a walk-filled fifth inning saw St. Stanislaus score five runs thanks to six walks and a wild pitch as Amory fell 7-3 on Tuesday.
“You’re not going to win many baseball games doing that,” Pace said. “That’s not us, and it was the worst inning that we’ve had all year.”
Amory gained a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Howell drove in a run with an RBI single and later scored on an error, while Glenn reached first base. The lead grew to 3-1 in the bottom of the third after Braden Maranto, Howell and Hester loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch and back-to-back single.
Glenn drove in a run with a single to short, but three straight outs left three runners stranded to close out the inning.
Amory’s defense answered back in the fourth with Tyler Sledge picking up his second strikeout of the day, while Howell and Hester hauled in fly balls to quickly put the Rock-a-chaws away. Things took a turn in the fifth as St. Stanislaus loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk.
The Rock-a-chaws tied things up at 3-3 on back-to-back walks before Hester took over the mound and delivered the first out. Two more walks gave St. Stanislaus its first lead of the day before Smith entered and picked up a strikeout for the second out of the inning.
St. Stanislaus gained a 6-3 lead after scoring on a wild pitch, but Smith finished out the inning with his second strikeout of the day.
Amory had a chance to regain some momentum in the bottom of the sixth after Walker Maranto drew a walk, Braden Maranto picked up a base hit and Howell was hit by a pitch. Despite having three runners on, a third out at second base prevented the Panthers from cutting into the lead.
After giving up another run in the seventh, Glenn gave his team a spark with a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning, while Clayton and Smith loaded the bases with two outs. St. Stanislaus closed out the Game 1 win with a strikeout for the final out.
“They’re not done,” Pace said. “It was just a rough day at the ballpark. We’re going to regroup, come back on Thursday and hope to extend it to Saturday.”
