HAMILTON/KOSSUTH – After a dramatic ending to Game 1, the Amory Panthers found a way to strike early and keep their foot on the gas while holding Kossuth in a 7-2 win to seal their second-straight North half title and state appearance.
“It’s really special to be heading back but like I say all the time, I inherited a great group of guys when I took over as head coach,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “Coach (Chad) Williams and (Cade) Hoggard did a great job with them, and they knew how to play before they got to us. We’re just trying to keep them level-headed through all of this.”
After Walker Maranto’s leadoff double, Ty Hester started off the scoring with an RBI single, and Bryce Glenn followed with a two-run double to give Amory a 3-0 lead. Tyler Sledge’s sac fly added to Amory’s lead before Kossuth picked up the final out.
Amory kept things rolling in the second as Jack Clayton hit a leadoff double, and Maranto hit a sac fly to center field to add to the Panthers’ lead. After Kossuth scored their first run on a wild pitch in the third, Walker Maranto smashed a solo bomb to left field in the fourth to put his team up 6-1.
“I had to make a big change in my approach mid-season, and that really helped out a lot,” Maranto said. “I couldn’t do it without these guys behind me because they stand beside me no matter what.”
Courtesy runner Jathan Wray added an insurance run in the seventh inning after scoring on a passed ball.
Glenn got the win for Amory, finishing with 10 strikeouts and only giving up three hits through six innings. Hester closed out the seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts to seal the win.
“Being up a game always helps, but we applied a lot of pressure to start this game by going up 4-0,” Pace said. “We did a great job of coming out and getting ahead early, and Bryce (Glenn) pitched an amazing game. It’s really impressive when you come out in a North half game and only give up three hits.”
Wednesday, Game 1: Amory 7, Kossuth 6
After giving up the tying run in the top of the seventh, the Amory Panthers won Game 1 of a rainy Class 3A North half final on Wednesday night in dramatic fashion.
Bryce Glenn hit a walkoff home run to right center field to give the Panthers a 7-6 walkoff win over Kossuth.
“It was one of those balls that you don’t even feel when it comes off the bat,” Glenn said. “He had beat me with fastballs, and I was pretty confident he would come back with one. I just got the barrel on it, and I did it.”
Tyler Sledge started Game 1 for the Panthers and after striking out the first two Aggie batters, a groundout to shortstop Jack Clayton ended the inning. After a flyout, Braden Maranto drew a walk, and Jack Howell followed with a base hit.
Amory took a 2-0 lead on Glenn’s two-run single before Kossuth recovered with a pair of strikeouts. After giving up back-to-back singles, Sledge recovered with his third strikeout and forced an out to end the top of the second.
The Aggies rallied to load the bases in the third inning, and a two-run double tied the game before Sledge’s strikeout ended the threat. Howell led off the bottom of the inning with a single, and Glenn’s RBI single helped Amory regain the lead.
“He had a big night with two or three big hits,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “You’ve got to have ice water in your veins at this time of year, and you’ve got to produce.”
Sledge’s sixth strikeout started the fourth, and Amory’s defense put Kossuth away quickly after a fielder’s choice and a pop out. Clayton, Cayden Smith and Walker Maranto hit back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases in the bottom of the fourth.
After Howell drew a walk, Clayton came home to give Amory a 4-2 lead before the inning ended on a double play. The Aggies gained some momentum in the fifth as back-to-back RBI singles gave them a 5-4 lead.
Ty Hester took over on the mound, and he struck out his first batter before the rain came. Hester ended the inning by snagging a pop up for the third out. The rain began to fall more steadily as Clayton drew a leadoff walk and Smith’s grounder kept it going in the bottom of the sixth.
Braden Maranto’s sac fly scored Clayton, while Howell’s RBI single gave Amory a 6-5 lead before the third out.
“We’ve got a good group,” Pace said. “We had a lull there in the bottom of the fifth, but I don’t think we ever gave up.”
The heavens opened up and after a short rain delay, back-to-back flyouts started the top of the seventh. Kossuth responded by drawing two walks and scoring on a wild pitch to tie things up before Howell picked up a strikeout for the final out.
Glenn led off the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh and crushed the first pitch he saw, sending the ball over the right center field fence to give Amory the victory.
“It started raining and the air got cool and thin and when it came off the bat, it went a long way,” Glenn said.
Amory’s pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts on the day as Sledge finished with six in four innings, Howell tallied three and Hester struck out one.
“It’s a combined effort,” Pace said. “(Tyler) Sledge gave us a chance, Ty (Hester) came in throwing strikes, and Jack (Howell) was lights out in the sixth. We made a mistake that nearly cost us.”
