HAMILTON – Searching for pitching depth early in the season, Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo saw one of his key arms step up to help anchor his rotation.
Wyatt Baggett tossed a one-hitter on Friday night in a 14-1 victory against Jumpertown, allowing an unearned run and striking out ten in five innings.
“Wyatt has definitely turned the corner. He’s been working hard, and we have just been waiting on him to break through. I think he has done that now,” Flippo said. “He’s a junior and one of the best guys, and I think he works as hard as any kid I have ever seen. He just needed a mental edge to get him there.”
Bagget worked around a one-out walk with an inning-ending strikeout in each of the first to innings to keep the Lions in the shutout.
Hamilton had four baserunners in the first two innings but only cashed in on one run. In the first, Noah Hester smashed a one-out double but was stranded.
The Lions broke through in the second for their first run as Baggett helped his own cause with a base hit. HIs pinch runner Hunter Barnes moved over on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on a passed ball. Blake Gosa and Ran Honeycutt each drew walks but were unable to score.
Baggett struck out the side in the top of the third, and the Lions added three runs to go up 4-0.
Quinn Pounders led off with a shot to left for a base hit and moved over on Hester’s groundout. He stole third and came home when the catcher’s throw sailed into the outfield.
Evan Pounders drew a walk and also stole a bag, and he raced home when Baggett snagged his second hit of the night, an RBI single to left. Josh Harrison reached on an error to plate another run.
“It took a little while to get our bats cranked up tonight, but we have been hitting well,” Flippo said. “Give credit to them because they were keeping it around the plate early, and we weren’t squaring it up.”
The Cardinals put a couple of runners on base via a walk and an error, but Baggett worked out of it with another strikeout looking.
The Lions came alive for a big inning in the fourth, cashing in on a couple of hits but also struggles by Jumpertown as the Cardinals walked nine in the inning and gave up 10 runs.
Baggett hit a two-run single, and Harrison added an RBI base hit to center field behind him for the only two hits of the frame. Evan Pounders drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI, and Joshua West drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.
Honeycutt walked twice and came home on wild pitches, while pinch runner Kyzer Verner scored on a passed ball after Blake Gosa drew a walk in his second plate appearance. Gosa reached on an error that scored a pair of runs in his first at-bat. Hester, Quinn Pounders and Drake Pittman also reached base in the inning.
The Cardinals scored their lone run and had their only hit in the top of the fifth, taking advantage of two Hamilton errors and an RBI double to break up the shutout. Baggett gave up a walk to put two on but once again got out of the jam and finished off the game with another strikeout.
“More than anything, I think Wyatt just had the mentality of going to get the batter. He kept it around the plate,” Flippo said. “The strike zone was a little wild, but he stayed around the plate and that’s all he has to do. He has good off-speed, and he was more consistent. He’s getting more consistent every outing he’s had and has come a long way. We’re proud of him, and he’s settling in for sure.”