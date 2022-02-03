As a reporter trying to work in a world where everyone around you is sick and quarantining, you learn to appreciate some of the busier work weeks.
Last week, Melissa and I got an early jump on our spring preview section by going around the county and talking to most of our team’s baseball and softball coaches about their expectations and key players for this season. Being new to this position, I did not know much about any of our teams outside of Amory, so I was in for some pretty inciteful information.
We started our trips on Wednesday, meeting with both Hamilton coaches and Amory’s baseball coach.
After reaching the third round of the playoffs last year, Hamilton baseball coach Dallas Flippo has some understandably high expectations for his team this season with a lot of returning pieces. To summarize everything, Flippo talked about the hard work and readiness of his players to compete in a tough division.
Next stop, we swung by the Hamilton softball field to talk with head coach Bryan Loague. Last season, the Lady Lions were able to reach North half where they were defeated by Myrtle.
After losing only three seniors from last year, Loague will have a lot of big-time returning players that could carry Hamilton to the promise land this year. Needless to say, Hamilton baseball and softball fans will have a lot to look forward to this year.
We traveled our way back to Amory to talk with baseball head coach Chris Pace. Amory baseball had an extremely successful season last year, reaching North Half and falling to Booneville. The Panthers, with their big senior class, are looking to build off of last year’s success.
On Thursday, we traveled to Smithville to speak with their coaches. The Lady Noles did not have the season they expected last year, but with senior and all-around athlete Orlandria Smith returning to the outfield, Smithville could do big things this year.
Smithville coach Jeremy Duke talked about how big of a factor pitching will play for them with senior Chloe Summerford on the mound.
Over at Smithville baseball, the Noles may have lost a few key contributors last year, but head coach Ben Spann mentioned how important senior leadership will be for his team this season with this year’s group of seniors.
Friday was really an around the world mission for me as we had to meet with both Hatley and Nettleton coaches, then afterwards I had to cover a signing and finally, I headed to Aberdeen to cover the basketball game against Amory.
Through all the running around that took place last week, I am glad that we were able to head start on our spring sports tab, and I am excited for the baseball and softball season to get started.