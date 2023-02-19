For the first time in a long time, opening day for baseball and softball wasn’t completely ruined by the elements, which means I got to enjoy a fairly nice week of Monroe County baseball.
The Amory Panthers showed that they haven’t lost a step since last year, posting two huge wins over Smithville and Hatley on Monday nights. The hitting and pitching depth that the Panthers possess is still similar to what they had last year.
I believe in just about every game, almost everyone who stepped up to the plate came away with a hit. It was an impressive feat that was not overshadowed by how well they pitched. Bryce Glenn, Kye Dozier, Cayden Smith and Ace Rock all took the mound on Monday and each pitcher did their job, throwing strikes and not allowing any hits in both games.
Even though severe weather threatened the county on Thursday and forced many other games to cancel on Friday. Saturday’s county tournament closer was like a breath of fresh air after two straight days of cancellations.
The Hamilton Lions showcased their talents in a pair of wins over Hatley and Smithville, but one of the most intriguing games that I was ready to see was Hatley vs. Smithville. Both of these teams are fairly young and still trying to develop their talent, so I was interested to see who the playmakers for would be both teams.
The Tigers had one of their better games at the plate with five different players getting hits, while sophomore Logan Brown was a dependable factor on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and only giving up two hits. From the outside looking in, the Noles played pretty well in this game, but a couple of errors hurt them down the stretch of this game.
The Panthers closed things out by taking another big win against Hamilton to hold onto the Monroe County Tournament trophy. Head coach Chris Pace talked about working out some kinks in his lineup to see who fits best where, so whenever they’re able to figure that out, I believe they can be an even more dangerous team going forward.
Outside of a busy week with baseball, basketball playoffs also highlighted the news as Amory boys and both Nettleton teams made it past the first round. Unfortunately, Amory and the Nettleton Lady Tigers saw their seasons come to a close in the second round after falling to Booneville, but Nettleton’s boys’ team prevailed in a tossup against Humphreys County.
After the tournament finished up, I rushed to try and catch one of the two boys’ basketball games on Saturday and ended up going to Nettleton due to time constraints. The Tigers faced a challenge against Humpherys, falling double digits in the third, but they found a way to finish the game off strong and seal the win.
The Tigers will hope to play with that same level of intensity that they showed in the fourth as they will travel to ICC to face Byhalia in the quarterfinals on Friday. Being a huge basketball fan, I hate the thought of the season coming to an end, but I know more excitement is to come with baseball and softball season.