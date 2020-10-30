BOONEVILLE – Several basketball teams got an early jump on their seasons on Saturday, participating in preseason scrimmages.
One of those teams was Amory, fresh off a second place in the division and a second-round playoff run last season. The Panthers won their first game of a jamboree at Booneville, 30-26, over Itawamba AHS.
Drew Keeton and Jamerison Martin combined for 22 points with 11 each.
“I really wish we could have gotten into our bench more and given some longer stretches to some guys,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “We have some question marks to answer there. We really know what we have at the top, but those guys also missed the summer so getting them some time playing together, it’s a good fun group to coach.”
Keeton answered a pair of IAHS free throws with his first three-pointer, then Martin put in back-to-back baskets to make it 7-2. Malik White added a layup to extend the lead, but the Indians tied the game up.
Gray Thornton came up with a steal and found Martin under the basket to put Amory, then Charleston Wallace got another steal and completed the three-point play for the Panthers to go up 14-9 at the break.
Keeton drained a long two early in the second to make it 16-11, and Amory led by as much as eight after Wallace, Keeton and White all scored.
The Indians got as close as four points three different times, but Keeton and Martin combined to score Amory’s last eight and hold on for the win.
“I told them at the quarter break they made it harder on themselves at times with the shots they took,” Pearson said. “I felt like they stayed into it on the defensive end and caused some turnovers. We struggled to guard their size there for a little bit, but I thought our bigs worked pretty hard.”
The Amory Lady Panthers split their two games at the jamboree, winning 30-10 over Itawamba AHS before falling 34-16 to Booneville. Kimiya Parks, Jatavia Smith, Sasha Burdine, Laney Howell and Amiya Robinson all scored in the loss to Booneville.