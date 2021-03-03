With the icy weather pretty much bringing everything to a standstill for over an entire week, you knew things were going to crank back up full force this week, right?
I know I certainly did, especially when I discovered that three rounds of basketball playoffs were going to be crammed into one week. For basketball, at least, it’s that time of the year where you survive and advance.
While we didn’t finish out the week with any of our teams left, it was still a promising postseason with three getting to the second round, and one – the Amory girls – getting all the way to the third round.
I think all of our teams that made it to the playoffs have accomplished something successful – it’s not like anyone got put out by a team that’s not good – but the Lady Panthers definitely deserve some huge credit for their deep run.
Like every other team, they have dealt with quarantines, injuries and more, and they were playing their best ball when it really counted. They made it out of a really tough division that was pretty good from top to bottom, which was proved even more by the fact that it put three teams in the quarterfinals and still the top two teams in the semifinals in Jackson. And I don’t think it would be any stretch of the imagination to see those two playing in the championship game.
It was definitely a special basketball season across the board with so many of our teams having really strong seasons with me throwing Amory, Nettleton and Smithville’s boys all out there in that category in addition to the Amory girls.
One thing I thought about with all the anxiety at the beginning of the season was all the teams we have that are senior heavy, the potential some of these groups have and how important it was to finish the season out for all of them. Just like I have been in all the other sports, I feel extremely grateful that we all made it to the finish line.
Coaching changes always make for a busy time as well, and we’re now starting to kind of get in that time of the year.
In nine years here, I have been through plenty of coaching changes – looking back now, there are few that are still in the same spot they were when I started here, and some of those moves are more bittersweet than others. The Panthers have had a great run with Allen Glenn as their coach, and this past season, in a COVID year, was particularly special to watch.
He’ll do great things at Petal as well, and you can definitely bet with the great shape he’s left Amory’s program in, the next guy will also be more than up to the challenge.
We’ve made it through fall sports and now through winter, and now comes the time of the year that I feel like I have been not so patiently waiting for – spring sports and baseball and softball.
I am always anticipating those seasons because baseball is one of my passions in life, and it’s also how I cut my teeth on sports writing. But this year, I have been even more ready for spring sports, and that’s no surprise with nearly a year off after last season was canceled.
Basketball playoffs being pushed back, combined with all our crazy weather we have gotten, has also meant that I’m getting a late jump on baseball and softball too, but even just being at a game for a couple of innings the other day felt right.
These sports were robbed of what could have been a really good year in 2020...now it’s their turn to make up for lost time.