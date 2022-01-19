NETTLETON – A career-high night from senior Charleston Wallace gave the short-handed Amory Panthers the edge to take down their division rival Nettleton in a 73-70 overtime win on Friday.
“I saw it in his eyes all week,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “He knew what was ahead, and he knew he had to turn it up a notch. The look that he had in his eyes all week gave me confidence as a coach because he knew what he needed to do to get the job done.”
The rival teams gave each other little to no separation to the start of the first as Nettleton took a 7-4 lead midway through the quarter on baskets from Jacorien Moore, Anterion Venson and Jamarion Ball. The Panthers inched back late in the quarter to take a 10-9 lead after a 6-2 run led by Amare Brown, Charleston Wallace and Gray Thornton.
Brown, Wallace and Thornton continued to be a spark for Amory as they led a 5-0 run to close the quarter out with a 16-11 lead.
The Panthers added on to their lead in the second, taking a 23-16 lead after a pair of buckets from CD Bolton. A free throw by Jay Hawkins and a three-pointer from Hunter Kuhl helped the Tigers trim the lead down to three, but a basket by Allen Dobbs pushed the lead back up to five and forced Nettleton to call a timeout with 3:20 left in the quarter.
After the timeout, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run led by Zavian Dilworth and Venson to take a 29-25 lead with a minute left before halftime. Venson sent the Tigers into the half up 34-30 after he drained a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Nettleton jumped out to the biggest lead of the game at 39-30 to start the third after a pair of baskets from Moore and Ball. The Panthers cut the lead to four on a pair of threes by Wallace, and they tied it up at 42-42 late in the quarter after a pair of baskets from Dobbs and Thornton.
Bolton gave Amory a one-point lead after nailing a three-pointer, and Wallace added on to the lead with a layup. The Tigers rallied in the final seconds of the third as baskets from Hawkins, Dilworth and Venson led them to a 7-2 run, closing the quarter out with a 51-49 lead.
Isiah Smith quickly tied things up for the Panthers to start the fourth, but a 5-1 run by Nettleton put the score at 56-51. Amory continued to chip away at the lead and traded baskets with the Tigers midway through the quarter.
A three-pointer by Amare Brown and a layup from Wallace helped the Panthers take a 61-60 lead, but Nettleton responded, taking a two-point lead with 2:20 left after a three-pointer by Ball. Dobbs sent the game into overtime after making a layup to tie the game up at 63-63.
Venson opened overtime with a bucket to give the Tigers a two-point lead, but Amory answered, going on an 8-0 run led by Wallace and Brown to take a 71-65 lead with 1:30 left.
Baskets from Dilworth gave Nettleton a spark to cut the lead down to two with under a minute left in overtime, but Wallace extended the lead to 73-69 with a layup. With just a few seconds left, Dilworth was fouled a the three-point line, and he managed to make a free throw, but it was too late as the Panthers claimed the victory.
“I don’t know that there was a lot of separation between these two groups,” Pearson said. “You saw two good teams that just kept making plays and making runs. No lead was comfortable tonight, but our guys just found ways to keep making plays. We had to work for everything that we got.”
Wallace notched a career-high 34 points for the Panthers in the win, while Brown added 14 points.
“Through experiences, we have to learn to just keep going,” Wallace said. “We have a couple of players out, one of our starting five and two that get big minutes for us. We had to keep pushing and know that we could keep going with who we had.”
For Nettleton, Dilworth finished with a team-high 23 points, while Venson contributed 18 points. Moore added 11 points in the loss.
(G) Nettleton 51, Amory 42
The Nettleton Lady Tigers’ aggressive play on offense and ability to knock down free throws carried them to a 51-42 win over Amory on Friday night.
Nettleton remains undefeated in the division with the win.
“I thought we were a lot more aggressive on offense, looking to take the ball to the basket and looking to shoot our shots more than what we’ve done in the past,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “We’ve been working and talking about our free-throw shooting a lot during practice. That’s been one of our main focal points lately.”
Amory jumped out of the gate with a 5-3 lead to start the first after baskets from Jayda Sims and Asia Ivy. The Lady Tigers caught a hot hand from the three-point line late in the quarter as Annalyn Housley and Tamiya Martin drained multiple threes to take a 12-7 lead, forcing Amory to call a timeout.
Laney Howell responded with a three-pointer after the timeout to cut the lead down to two with under a minute left in the first. Madison Miller got fouled a made both free throws to give Nettleton a 14-10 lead at the end of the first.
Zion Seals took over in the second quarter as she scored all eight points in the quarter for the Lady Tigers, giving them a 22-14 lead. The Lady Panthers went into halftime down 22-16 after a basket from Ivy.
The Lady Panthers cut into the lead coming out of halftime as a pair of baskets from Howell put the score at 26-23. A 7-0 run led by Martin, Sharman Mosely and Miller helped Nettleton take its first double-digit lead at 33-23.
A couple of baskets from Sims put the Lady Panthers to within three points with 1:10 remaining in the third, but Nettleton closed the quarter out with a 7-0 run to go up 40-30 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Tigers opened the fourth by taking their biggest lead of the game at 44-30 on baskets from Sydnie Harris and Martin. Amory’s offense got a spark late in the quarter, going on a 9-2 run with buckets from Emarie Boddie, Sims, Ivy and Sasha Burdine to put the score at 48-41 with 1:40 left.
Martin answered the run by knocking down free throws to push the Lady Tigers lead back up to double digits at 51-41 and sealing the win for Nettleton.
Martin finished with a game-high 18 points in the win, while Miller added 11 points for the Lady Tigers.
“Tamiya’s got it in her, and we expect her to knock down shots for us all the time,” Kuhl said. “She’s a great player, and she’s finally getting that confidence to play that way. Madison (Miller) really came out and played aggressive, looking to attack the basket and score. I thought it was an overall team effort in this game.”
For Amory, Sims led the way in scoring with 14 points, while Ivy contributed 12 points in the loss.