SMITHVILLE – Hamilton’s defense came up big on Friday night, forcing seven turnovers to lead the way in the Lions’ 19-8 Division 2-1A win over county rival Smithville.
It’s the first win for the Lions over their rival since 2013.
“Any time you get seven turnovers in a game, you better win the ballgame. Your defense is playing their tails off,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “Offensively it took us a long time to get things together, but that’s a credit to Smithville doing what they are supposed to be doing. They did a great job, just like we knew they would, and they came ready to play and brought it at us. They played really well on defense, and the turnovers just went our way tonight.”
Clinging to a one-score lead and with Smithville driving down the field, D.J. Dobbs came up with the sixth turnover, sealing the win with a 37-yard scoop and score with just four minutes to go.
“I saw the ball come out and saw the opportunity with green grass ahead and took it,” Dobbs said. “I was cramping up the whole play, but I had to fight for my teammates. I think we put in the effort all week, and we talked about not giving up, playing the whole 48 minutes.”
Both teams had their opportunities to punch it in the end zone in the first half but couldn’t capitalize.
Smithville had the first chance late in the first quarter when Tyler Lann connected with Presley Keebler for a big gain to get deep in Lions’ territory, but an unsportsmanlike penalty and three incomplete passes gave Hamilton the ball back.
Ran Honeycutt and Jacob Imel came up with Hamilton’s first two interceptions, but the Smithville defense buckled and forced a punt on the second one that ended up being blocked by Chandler Woodham for a safety and a 2-0 Noles’ lead.
Smithville had a long touchdown run from Lann called back late in the second on a penalty, and Hamilton nearly capitalized as Grayson Cockerham hauled in the third interception.
The Lions got to first and goal from the 6-yard line, but with time running out, they went for the field goal attempt that was no good after a bad snap and Smithville clung to the 2-0 halftime lead.
The Noles turned the ball over twice early in the third, once on the opening kickoff and then on a fumble.
Hamilton was able to capitalize on the second one as Rye Howard plunged in from the 1-yard line to give the Lions a 7-2 lead after Parker Beasley’s extra point.
Smithville answered on a long drive with Dylan Christian eating up much of the groundwork and Clay Tacker also finding Presley Keebler and Blake Williams for catches.
Fabian Sproulls scored on a 1-yard run with 9:23 to go to have the Noles clinging to an 8-7 lead.
Dobbs hauled in a long catch on the third play of the Lions’ ensuing drive to get them back in business, and Howard found the end zone shortly after on a 3-yard run to retake the lead at 13-8 with five minutes to go.
“The first half was really ugly on both sides,” Pierce said. “You have to credit our guys too because they came to play in the second half, and we did something that we didn’t do last week is that we took advantage of the opportunities given to us.”
Christian started off Smithville’s next drive with a first down run, but the momentum was short-lived as Dobbs had his scoop and score on the next play to extend the lead.
Tyler Bertrand helped ice that win with another fumble recovery three plays later.
“The kids played really hard tonight, and one thing we stressed this week was effort and playing aggressive,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “I thought we did a good job of that on both sides of the ball. We had some costly penalties, and then our turnovers. That’s been the tale of the last two weeks. We have to preach ball security, and it’s not just one person. We have to give ourselves a chance to win by not turning it over. We have to get back on the right track next week.”
Howard finished with 80 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns and five tackles and a sack on defense, while Dobbs had a pair of catches for 64 yards and added five tackles on defense. Zach Crawford added four tackles and forced two of the four fumbles on the night.
“D.J. had a great game on defense and with a couple of big catches, and our offensive line really stepped up in the second half,” Pierce said. “We started mashing a little bit like we are supposed to do. Rye ran the ball really well, and our whole defense was great. (Tyler) Bertrand had a big fumble recovery at the end, and Sam (Robinson) came in and played well second half.”
Smithville stays at home to host Vardaman for homecoming this Friday, while Hamilton stays on the road at Okolona for another division contest.