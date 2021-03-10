It may have taken over 350 days to get there, but being back at baseball and softball games this past week felt incredibly refreshing.
Once the rain and poor weather cleared out, it was a literal breath of fresh air – we got beautiful weather and tons of games to close out the week.
Last week, we had a few days where things cleared up, but with finishing off three rounds of basketball playoffs, it felt like this week before I could really get things going with our spring sports.
It always feels like I’m playing catch up with baseball and softball. Basketball is still finishing up when we get started, and sometimes we have some teams making deep runs in those playoffs. Weather always plays a factor, especially in the first couple of weeks, and it feels like I’m always scrambling around trying to catch all of our teams in the early part of the season.
That was definitely what the end part of this week was all about, running around and seeing as many games as possible to try to get a read on our teams.
Several teams really stuck out as looking strong so far, and I know I’ll see more that fit that category as we go over the next few games before division play starts.
When going around to do all our preseason preview visits, Amory and Nettleton were two of our baseball teams that I knew I would be looking forward to seeing.
Both teams had gotten off to a really good start last year before the season was cut short, and they were both returning the majority of their lineups that are loaded with talent. The Amory Tournament is always one of the events that I look forward to hitting up in the first part of the season, and both of those teams had some really good outings there.
Seeing Nettleton’s pitching duel with Mooreville was a great way to start the week, and it was no surprise to see Davis Oswalt already off to a dominating start. Amory swept its games at the tournament, making that five straight wins since their loss to a good Starkville team to open the season, so the Panthers are on a roll right now.
One of the biggest bummers from last year was not getting to see games in that tough division with Amory and Nettleton, and it’s definitely the thing I’m looking forward to most this season.
On the softball side, I was able to hit up a couple of rivalry games and saw some really good things out of both Amory and Hatley.
Hatley is definitely a team I expected to look strong – they have some juniors on down that have been making noise for years and will over this season and beyond.
Amory softball was definitely a pleasant surprise for me this week. They lost a loaded senior class from last year, and that felt like a big opportunity for them to make a run in the playoffs.
But their offense has looked strong so far, from some players that are just cracking the lineup this year, and it’s going to be fun to see where those bats carry them.
Getting every season started is always exciting, fun and feels like there’s so much to discover about our teams, but this one is especially satisfying. It’s been a long time coming for these teams to get on the field again.