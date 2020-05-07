Hatley’s new head boys basketball coach is a familiar face as Brandon Bell returns to lead the Tigers.
Bell last coached at Hatley from 2006 to 2009, spending the final two years as the boys’ head coach.
“We’re excited to move back down there. It puts us right in the middle between my family and my wife’s, and she will also be teaching at Hatley,” Bell said. “It was definitely a positive experience before. I loved the sense of community there and enjoyed the kids at the school and working with them. I just really enjoyed being there, and it felt like family. When the position came open, it really interested me to get back down there.”
Bell first coached at his alma mater of Welch College outside Nashville as an assistant. He spent three seasons at Metro Baptist Academy coaching basketball and baseball before coming to Hatley in 2006.
He went from Hatley to Mantachie, where he was the boys’ head coach and athletic director for three years before moving back to coach in Tennessee.
He comes from Pleasant View Christian School, where he has also spent time pastoring.
Bell looks forward to returning to the tradition of strong basketball and good fan support at Hatley.
“That’s one thing my family has talked about is that the sense of community makes it special,” he said. “It goes beyond just the sports and is in the whole school. The whole community comes out for football, basketball, baseball and softball. It’s really neat, especially being from another state because that’s not always the case. It’s a big plus and a positive coming back to that.”
The Tigers lost a handful of seniors from last season in which they finished 9-15 but return four starters, three of which are incoming seniors in Markhel Hunt, Luke Moffett and Brody Bickerstaff.
“That’s who I will be looking to for leadership, and I hope all of them catch on to what we’re trying to do,” Bell said. “I definitely want us to have fun, but in all my teams that I have ever coached, one thing I ask is that they give me above and beyond max effort, 100 percent, and I will be pleased with that. They will be successful in that if they work hard, and that helps me in getting out their potential to which they can play.”
The coronavirus has forced summer plans for all sports to be up in the air, but Bell is hopeful to be able to meet his team soon.
“I want to get with them and get some summer workouts going, as long as we are allowed to do that and the MHSAA lets us get together,” Bell said. “It would be good to be able to have some practices and games too, but we know this virus puts everybody behind in all sports. Hopefully we can do some hurry up catching up. I want to get down there as quick as I can and get going.”
If restrictions are still in place, Bell is prepared to adjust with technology.
“I have definitely thought about it, and we will figure out the means, whether it’s Zoom, video chats or whatever means it is to get in touch with each other and get a plan in place in skills and conditioning. It’s something I have been working on and talking to other coaches about their plans so we can glean some things off each other.”
Bell said his immediate goal is for his players to embrace this time of transition.
“You have heard people say embrace the grind, and even though it may be difficult and what I bring to them may be foreign or may not be, embrace it and understand that hard is not the enemy,” he said. “Embrace it and make ourselves better day by day in small increments. On the larger scale, we will see the greater improvements come February. We know they have been close the last two years, and hopefully we can overcome the hurdle and get into the playoffs, and who knows what can happen from there?”