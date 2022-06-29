NEW ALBANY – The Amory Panthers made a strong run in this year’s Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball Tournament, winning a pair of games last Monday, but their run came to an end last Tuesday.
In Game 1 last Monday, Amory took down East Union in an 8-0 shutout win, and the momentum carried over into Game 2 as the Panthers defeated Bruce 7-4. The Panthers dropped their third game of the tournament in a 15-6 loss to North Pontotoc on Tuesday.
“We had some good moments here, but now it’s back to the weight room,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We’re going to focus on getting bigger, throwing, getting some cuts in and get ready to start the cycle all over again.”
Monday, Game 1: Amory 8, East Union 0
With almost all of their pieces back together, the Panthers kicked off the NEMCABB tournament in a dominant way, stringing together an 8-0 shutout win in last Monday’s game against East Union.
“We got (Tyler) Sledge, Bryce (Glenn) and Walker (Maranto) back, and those three guys just bring a whole different demeanor to the team,” Pace said. “Those guys had good weeks down at state games, and they carried it over into this game. Sledge had a good day on the mound and gave a chance as usual, and Ty (Hester) came in during that fourth inning to close the game out.”
Maranto got the Panthers going at the plate with a leadoff single, while Cayden Smith drew a walk. After stealing third, Maranto came home on a passed ball to give Amory a 1-0 lead.
Sledge got on base after drawing a walk, while Ben Gault came in as his courtesy runner, and Hester laid down a bunt to move the runners. Bishop Holton hit a two-run double to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-0 before heading into the bottom of the first.
East Union’s first at-bat was short-lived as Sledge had three strikeouts after only giving up one hit and a walk in the inning. Sledge continued to throw strikes for the Panthers in the bottom of the second, adding three more strikeouts to his total to quickly end the inning.
Amory’s bats started to heat up again in the top of the fifth after being held to only one hit in the previous innings. Glenn led off with a double to left field, and Sledge hit an RBI single to center field.
The Panthers loaded the bases after Hester drew a walk and Holton was hit by a pitch. Sledge came home to give Amory a 5-0 lead after Jack Clayton was hit by a pitch, and courtesy runner Gault scored a run after Dylan Kimbrough drew a walk.
Maranto gave the Panthers an 8-0 lead with a two-run single to left field, and Amory’s defense was able to seal the shutout win on a popup to second base.
“We got to throw in a couple of younger guys, and we’ve got to continue playing defense and hitting it well if we want to hang around here,” Pace said. “This was a good start, and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Monday, Game 2: Amory 7, Bruce 4
The Panthers continued to roll in the second game of the day, jumping out to an early lead after a big second inning to claim a 7-4 win over Bruce last Monday.
“It’s always a lot easier to play when you put up some offense early,” Pace said. “Walker (Maranto) had a big hit to get us started, and some of these other guys haven’t laid off much since we’ve started. We threw two of our younger guys, Kye (Dozier) and Ace (Rock), and they threw strikes and kept us in the game.”
Maranto led the game off with a solo bomb to left field to give Amory a 1-0 lead. Smith drew a walk and after stealing second and third, Sledge got an RBI on a groundout to add to the Panthers’ lead.
In the top of the second, the Panthers drove in four runs to take a 6-0 lead. Holton hit a leadoff double to left field and advanced to third on a balk. Clayton hit a sac fly out to center field to bring in Holton for the first run of the inning.
Amory loaded the bases after Dozier singled to right field, while Rock and Maranto drew walks. Gault and Cade Downey came in as courtesy runners for Dozier and Maranto, and Gault came home after Smith drew the third walk of the inning.
Glenn and Sledge drove in runs on a single and a flyout to add to the Panthers’ lead. Bruce got on the board in the bottom of the second after bringing in a pair of runs to cut the score to 6-2.
Amory took a 7-2 lead in the top of the third after Clayton doubled to left field and scored on an error. The Trojans cut the score down to 7-4 on a two-run single by Cane Necaise in the bottom of the third.
Rock put an end to Bruce’s comeback attempt, tallying four strikeouts in the last two innings to help his team move on in the tournament.
“Kye (Dozier) pitched pretty well early, and Ace (Rock) came in during the third inning and got us out of that bases-loaded jam,” Pace said. “It was a better team effort in these two games. We didn’t have a good showing in our qualifying games, but we showed what we can really do today.”
Tuesday, Game 3: North Pontotoc 15, Amory 6
After falling in a 7-0 hole through the first two innings, the Panthers tried to rally back late, but North Pontotoc pulled away to clinch a 15-6 win last Tuesday.
“We just had that one good inning, but we didn’t throw strikes today to give ourselves a chance to compete,” Pace said. “That’s the bottom line, didn’t throw strikes, gave up too many walks, made some errors and didn’t defend the bunt.”
The Panthers fell 5-0 in the first, but things looked like it was starting to turn around for them in the top of the second. Dozier, Dowe McGowan and Rock picked up base hits, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Amory got on the board in the top of the third to cut the score down to 7-1 after Clayton hit a double to left field and scored on a wild pitch after stealing third. The Vikings added to their lead in the third, scoring three runs.
In the top of the fourth, the Panthers managed to rally back to cut the score to 10-6. Rock got the inning started with a single, and Gault drew a walk.
Ethan Childers hit an RBI double to left field to bring in Rock, while Smith drew a walk to load the bases. Glenn hit a bases-clearing triple to left field, and Sledge followed with a single up the middle to bring home Glenn.
This fourth-inning rally was not enough as North Pontotoc scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal the win.