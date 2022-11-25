MABEN – The Nettleton Tigers found themselves down by nine points late in the fourth, but a 12-1 run and a game-winning layup helped them take a 69-67 win over East Webster last Tuesday.
“We started out great, but East Webster came back and put us on the ropes,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “Our guys kept hanging in there, and we finally started making some shots. We had every opportunity to lie down because East Webster played extremely well, but we kept responding.”
The Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first after baskets from Zavian Dilworth, Hunter Kuhl and Anterion Venson. Jayden Carruthers and Jamarion Ball added to the lead with a pair of baskets, but the Wolverines cut the score to 18-12 going into the second.
A 9-2 run with baskets from Dilworth, Ball, Kuhl and Carruthers increased Nettleton’s lead to 27-14 at the start of the second. East Webster responded with a 12-0 run, making it a one-point game late in the quarter.
The Wolverine tied things up and gained a 33-29 lead after a 7-0 run. Ball ended the run with a midrange shot, and Venson cut the score to 34-33 at halftime with a layup.
Nettleton tied the game at 37-37 after a three-pointer by Venson, and a pair of threes by Trey Smith and Venson helped the Tigers regain the lead. The two teams continued to trade baskets in the third, but East Webster headed into the fourth with a 52-50 lead after a buzzer-beating basket.
The Wolverines extended their lead to 58-52 at the start of the fourth, but a three-pointer by Smith and a layup by Carruthers made it a one-point game. East Webster went on an 8-0 run to push their lead to 66-57 late in the quarter.
Back-to-back baskets by Dilworth and a three-pointer by Ball made it a two-point game, and a layup by Jay Hawkins tied things up at 67-67 with 37 seconds left. DJ Birks iced the game for the Tigers with a putback layup at the buzzer.
“This was a great early-season game for us because they taught us a lot tonight and showed us our mistakes,” Gardner said. “Now we know if we don’t correct them, we’re going to stub our toes a lot, but we were fortunate enough to have that last tip in by DJ.”
Carruthers finished with 14 points, while Venson added 13 for the Tigers. Dilworth and Ball also both contributed 11 points in the win.
(G) Nettleton 52, East Webster 51
The Lady Tigers also found themselves in a down-to-the-wire game, which they were able to overcome after a pair of late-game free throws by Zion Seals.
“We started out the first quarter really strong, but we got into foul trouble early, and that threw us off,” Nettleton assistant coach Brandi McDaniel said. “Our defense had to carry us tonight, and Zion (Seals) stepped up at the end and wanted the ball to close the game out.”
The Lady Tigers dominated in the first quarter, taking a 13-2 lead after multiple baskets from Aaliyah Harris, Seals, Sharman Mosely and Fertimmia Thomas. Nettleton continued to cruise through the early stages of the second, but East Webster managed to cut the score to 24-19 with a 10-2 run to end the quarter.
A 10-0 run lead by Aaliyah Harris, Sydnie Harris and Seals pushed the Lady Tigers’ lead to 34-19 in the third, but East Webster closed the quarter out with a big run to cut the score to 40-36. The Lady Wolverines gained their first lead of the night at 45-42 after a 9-2 run to open up the fourth.
Nettleton regained a two-point lead after a 7-0 run with baskets by Seals, Aaliyah Harris and Mosely, but East Webster responded to put the score at 51-50. Seals tied the game at 51-51 with nine seconds left after knocking down a free throw.
Seals got sent to the free-throw line once again with less than a second left in the game, and she made one of two free throws to clinch the win for the Lady Tigers.
Aaliyah Harris and Seals both finished with 16 points, while Mosely added nine points in the win.
