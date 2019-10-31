SMITHVILLE – While most teams were moving their games up to Thursday night, Smithville was praying for the rain that was forecasted on Friday.
Mother Nature granted the Seminoles their wish, and the strategy paid off in a 34-26 Division 2-1A win over Tupelo Christian Prep on Friday night.
“We prepared for dry and prayed for rain,” Smithville coach Michael Campbell said. “It came, and we knew we needed some help, that they were a really good football team. They are really explosive on offense, and they still did stuff tonight that was amazing. Hats off to those guys, and we’re really proud of our guys and the heart that they have.”
The Eagles took the first lead on a Josh Berry 6-yard run with 8:33 left in the first quarter and had some momentum with a goal line stand on defense after the Seminoles marched down the field.
It was Smithville’s defense that came up with the first big play, however. After forcing a turnover on downs, TCPS began the ensuing possession at the 2-yard line. A flag for illegal procedure backed them up a little more, and Blake Williams came in with a big hit on quarterback Khi Holiday to force a fumble that Chandler Woodham recovered in the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.
The Noles kept the momentum going as they started their next drive with good field position at the 35-yard line, and Jabril Smith found the end zone from 17 yards out to give Smithville a 12-6 advantage.
The first half was all TCPS from there as the Eagles took an 18-12 lead with a pair of Holiday to John Avery Herrod connections for touchdowns, including one with 17 seconds left in the first half to go on top.
Smithville took control for good in the third quarter. Octavion Miller got the passing game working on the opening drive of the second half, hitting Landon McMellon and Jordan Wardlaw for first downs to get deep in TCPS territory.
McMellon leaped over the pile to score on a 1-yard run to go up 20-18 with 8:46 left in the third.
The defense forced another fumble that Warklaw recovered on the Eagles’ ensuing possession, but the Seminoles’ offense was unable to turn that drive into points.
A big stop on fourth down gave the Noles the ball back at their own 40-yard line, and Smith had a couple of big runs to start the drive. A facemask penalty against TCPS aided the possession, and Miller took it in on the 10-yard keeper for the touchdown and Smith tacked on the two-point conversion to make it 28-18.
“We had to clean up some mistakes there in the second half,” Smith said. “We knew they were good and that they passed the ball well, and we came out and got a feel for it after the first half. We knew what we had to do to shut them down and knew what they were trying to do.”
Miller made the play on defense next, breaking up a fourth-down pass by Holiday. Despite a fumble on the Noles’ ensuing possession, they were able to extend their lead on a long fourth-quarter drive, capped off by Miller’s second touchdown of the night, this one from 5 yards out to ice the victory.
“This was crazy because it was an amazing atmosphere being in the rain,” Miller said. “We knew that was going to be to our benefit. We game planned, and it was just perfect.”
The Eagles scored a late touchdown of their own with 1:13 to go on an 11-yard pass from Holiday to Reed Tate. Holiday also tacked on the two-point conversion.
Smith and Miller combined for nearly 200 yards of offense on the ground, and Miller also completed three of his five passes.
“We’re just patient on offense,” Campbell said. “We play good defense and we stay patient on offense and take shots when we can get them. I was proud that we grinded out yards tonight. That was big for us.”
The Seminoles’ defense held Holiday to 183 yards passing, his second-lowest total of the season, and gave up just 137 yards on the ground.
Smithville moves into fourth place and the final playoff spot but with two games to go, still has some work to do to clinch its position.
“We hate we gave up that last score, but we’ll take the win,” Campbell said. “We’ll let whatever happens happen, and we’re going to play one game at a time and hopefully it will all go well.”