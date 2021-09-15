SMITHVILLE – Last year, the Smithville Seminoles were defeated by the Hamilton Lions on their own turf, but this year the Noles made sure that did not happen as they grabbed the blowout win on Friday night.
The Noles' passing game and defense stood strong in the 31-0 win against the Lions. Smithville totaled nearly 400 yards of offense in the victory.
“Our defense stepped up again this week. They had a few errors in the first half, but other than that they came out and did what they needed to do,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “Offensively we played really well tonight. Our passing game came along early, and I don’t think Tyler (Lann) had an incompletion in the whole first half. I’m curious to see how many yards we got, but overall, I’m proud of how we performed on both sides of the ball.”
The Lions started the game off with good field position with the ball on Smithville’s 46-yard line. A 23-yard run by Kyzer Verner put the Lions in the red zone, but a fumble recovery by the Noles at the 11-yard line put an end to the Lions' opening drive.
A pass from Lann to Dylan Christian went 62 yards and put the Noles into the red zone on just their fourth play of the game. This set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Lann to Chandler Woodham to put Smithville up 6-0 with 5:38 left in the first quarter.
Multiple false start penalties and Smithville’s defense pushed the Lions back on their second possession of the game and forced them to punt. After multiple positive runs by Lann, the Noles were able to score on a 23-yard run by Dylan Christian to extend their lead to 12-0 going into the second quarter.
Hamilton’s running game started to come alive in the second quarter, but a bad snap and a false start pushed them back, and they missed a 43-yard field goal to cut the lead.
The Noles went on to score on a 12-yard pass from Lann to Woodham and put the score at 18-0 with 2:33 left to go in the second quarter.
Towards the end of the third quarter, Blake Duncan got an interception that gave Smithville more momentum going into the final quarter.
At the start of the fourth, Dylan Christian got his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 21-yard run to give the Noles a 25-0 lead after the extra point by Lann.
The Noles recovered another fumble by the Lions on the 29-yard line. Lann connected with Woodham once again for a big gain, which set up a 43-yard touchdown run for Lann that capped the game off at 31-0.
Lann finished the game 9 of 13 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 79 yards with a touchdown. Woodham had four receptions and two touchdowns, and Christian had 68 rushing yards on six carries with a pair of touchdowns.
“I knew we had to get revenge on them after they beat us last year. I felt good coming into this game, and everything was clicking for me,” Lann said.
Collums said he plans to fix some of the mistakes that were made as they prepare to face undefeated Alcorn Central this Friday.
"I told the guys we saw some mistakes made from the sideline. We've got to fix those mistakes and keep working hard to better each week," Collums said.