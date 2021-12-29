AMORY – Defense stayed the calling card for the Amory Panthers again last Monday night.
The Panthers picked up their sixth shutout in a row in a 1-0 defensive battle with Ripley.
“It’s like time of possession, with some people it matters and some people, it doesn’t. We’re like Lane Kiffin, and it doesn’t matter to us on time of possession,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “I thought our guys played a little bit better defensively in the second half than we did the first half. Defending in the midfield was better especially in the second half in the second half, and we created some looks on some counterattacks but just couldn’t finish them.”
The lone goal of the night was scored in the 15th minute by Reed Stanford off a pass from the right side by Bryce Helton.
The Panthers had several other scoring opportunities later in the game with Stanford, Clayton Reese, Gunnar Williams and Cayden Smith.
“I thought Clayton (Reese) created some opportunities for us up top. Gunnar (Williams) has been outstanding the last several weeks in the midfield,” Clayton said. “Will (McComb) and (Dylan) Cooper played better in the second half, and Reed (Stanford) created some good opportunities with the cross on the back side. A few times he played really good balls where we want them played, but we had subbed in at that time and the midfielder was too far in and wasn’t outside coming in on the run. He was inside, and it missed him.”
Amory’s defense held Ripley to just three shots in the second half on their way to the shutout.
Landon Koehn posted his sixth shutout in a row in the goal, along with the back line of Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn, Riley Grace and Tyler Sledge.
“Landon (Koehn) played well, and when they did get shots, he was in position and made some plays,” Clayton said. “Riley (Grace) and Lane (Carroll) did a really good job in the back, and I thought Mattison (Glenn) had a pretty solid game today.”
Clayton said he was glad to get another win over a quality opponent. Both Amory soccer teams are back in action against Saltillo on Dec. 29 after the Lady Panthers were idle this week.
“That’s a really good team. They won North half in 4A last year, and I think they are still one of the better teams,” he said. “They’re undefeated in their division right now in that division with New Albany. I was pretty pleased with everyone today. It was a good one to go into Christmas off of for sure.”