HAMILTON – It was a defensive battle between two county rivals until Amory broke the seal with a pair of runs. The Hamilton Lady Lions responded back with a five-run sixth inning led by a few underclassmen to take a 5-2 win last Tuesday.
“Lona Kate (McGowan) had a really good day of batting practice the day before, and she hadn’t been in the lineup until this game,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “She didn’t get a hit in our JV game, but you could tell that she was locked in and still had all the confidence in the world, so I decided to give her a shot in varsity. Madison (Jones) and Laney (Harrington) both came off the bench and got big hits in that same inning too.”
Both teams’ first run at the plate ended in three-up, three-down situations as their defenses were locked in to start the game. Amory’s Karsen Sanders got the first hit of the night for either team on a single to left field, while Anna Claire Harris reached first after grounding into a fielder’s choice.
Audrey Kate McComb got a base hit up the middle to keep the Lady Panthers’ inning going before Hamilton picked up its third out. Heidi Bigham picked up the Lady Lions’ first hit in the bottom of the second, but three-straight outs ended the inning.
The Lady Panthers scored their first run of the night in the top of the fourth after Sanders got on base with a single to right field. Harris followed by hitting a single to right field and advancing to second on an error, while Sanders headed home on the error.
Hamilton nearly answered back in the bottom of the inning after Neelie Grace Stahl and Kylie Springfield picked up base hits and later advanced to third and second on a wild pitch. Harris got Amory out of the situation with back-to-back strikeouts to finish off the fourth.
Amory took a 2-0 lead in the fifth after Bess Boykin singled to short and made her way around the diamond to score on a passed ball. The Lady Lions’ bats came to life in the bottom of the sixth inning as Madison Mitchell hit a leadoff single up the middle, and Bigham followed with a base hit to center field.
McGowan smashed a two-run single to left field to bring both runners home and tie the game at 2-2. Madison Jones and Harrington kept things rolling for Hamilton with singles, and McGowan and Madison Jones came home on an error at shortstop to give the Lady Lions a 4-2 lead.
Trinity Jones added to Hamilton’s lead by hitting an RBI single to right field to bring Harrington home. Boykin secured a fly out at center field to close out the sixth inning. The Lady Lions sealed their comeback victory in the top of the seventh as Afton Irvin hauled in three-straight ground outs.
“Trinity (Jones) didn’t have the strikeouts that she normally has, but she’s just a dog out there,” Loague said. “In our past three games, she hasn’t given up an earned run yet, and that’s pretty good out of an eighth-grader. We know she’ll have some bad days, but she’s competing and that’s all we ask for.”
