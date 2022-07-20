Hatley’s Emilee Slade turned the early end to her senior season of high school into a positive – working out before starting college ball and gaining the strength to hit for power during her two years at Meridian Community College.
Slade went from hitting no home runs during a successful career as a Lady Tiger to blasting six homers during her sophomore season at Meridian. After two years as a Lady Eagle, she is preparing to continue her college career at Mississippi University for Women.
“COVID hit senior year, and we were done. I didn’t want to just be sitting at the house all during COVID, so me and my family rigged up something in the backyard where I could still hit,” Slade said. “I really focused on hitting, and I went to Walmart and bought some weights so I could still work out. I guess I just fell in love with being strong, and that’s what I’ve been doing since, working out, getting stronger and taking cuts.”
She also credited a change in her eating habits, adding more protein and carbs into her diet, along with getting stronger under Meridian’s workout plans.
“I learned how to eat right, protein and carbs. In the fall, my first year at Meridian, we did do CrossFit and I fell in love with it,” Slade said. “That helped a lot I think, and the whole fall workout plan that we did really helped with gaining some strength, getting more comfortable with my body and the new athlete that I was. We ran every morning to get used to carrying the weight that we were adding on. Right after that, we’d go into practice so we could feel it. Practicing when we were tired was a big thing every day, 5:30 in the morning.”
In addition to power, Slade hit for average, batting .372, good for second on the team, and finishing with 33 RBIs, 11 doubles and a triple, mixing in speed and power.
“In college, I was the main one asked to lay down a bunt. So being able to do that in high school, I wanted to carry that over into college, and I was glad that I was able to do that while mixing in power,” she said.
During her freshman season, Slade worked in the infield in the fall and the outfield in the spring but found herself locked into her catcher spot as a sophomore, the position she found her home at in high school.
Slade worked as a utility player in high school, especially during slow-pitch, moving around the diamond, but she first learned to catch while working with her older sister, Kara, who was learning to pitch.
“That’s what made me fall in love with softball in the very beginning was the fielding, and I’ve always loved the defensive side of softball. That’s what softball was to me at the beginning, and that’s what it will always be to me is the effort and the getting dirty side of softball,” Slade said. “From a young age at Hatley, I was expected to be a leader, and I fell in love with that role. So catching was the best was to use that role in my opinion. I like people looking at me for guidance. Catching allowed me to have that role and be seen at all times by my teammates and for them to look to me. If we were down and making a lot of errors, I could easily call time because I’m right beside the umpire and go figure things out.”
Slade credited Hatley coach Chris George with helping to prepare her for college ball.
“Coach George saw something in me that I really didn’t see in myself, and he saw it through,” she said. “I honestly believe that if it wasn’t for him being my coach, I probably wouldn’t have even played college ball.”
While Meridian didn’t see success as a team, Slade believes navigating through a tough schedule in the MACCC will also help prepare her to move on to the next level.
“I think the competitive side of community college ball will help me a ton, especially with the conference that I was in because I believe there are five-star athletes in that conference, whether they go on to play at a D1 school or not,” she said. “The failure that I ran into playing people that good made me better, so I think I’ll be able to carry that over to the W. Since I’ve seen that competition, I’ll know what I need to do against it.”
Her future team at the W has tasted postseason success in recent years with the Owls finishing third this season at the USCAA Small College World Series and also making it in the previous three seasons as well, not including the COVID-shortened season in 2020.
One other positive about the W was that Slade will carry three of her Meridian teammates with her.
“I’m excited for that success, which of course, this coming up year will be our last year in small college, and then we’ll be going into a conference so it’s going to change,” she said. “Our coach has talked about the culture and how it feels like you’re still with family even when you’re away. Like sometimes when you travel with your team, you might get homesick, but he makes it sound like you’re still with your family and things will be just as fun as going on a family road trip in the summer.”
While she hit for power and a high average, Slade named her most immediate goal as improving plate discipline and pitch recognition to cut down on strikeouts.
With three years of eligibility left, long-term, she’s aiming for a season with double-digit home runs.
“As a hitter, I want to work on discipline in the pitches that I swing at, so improve my pitch recognition. Even though I hit really well, I did have way too many strikeouts for my pleasing, and I only struck out a handful of times in high school,” Slade said. “I want to get into double-digit home runs in a season because I got six this past year, and I really just want to enjoy my time there. I know with this past year, at the beginning of the season, I was thinking that this might be it. Now that I know I have three years left until I’m completely done playing, I just want to enjoy it as much as I can and not take any moment for granted.”