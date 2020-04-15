AMORY – Former Amory resident Charles Harris is chasing notoriety with the International Boxing Foundation while being a positive influence for youth. He lived in Amory from 2015 to 2016 and has relatives still living there cheering him along the way.
He began boxing in 2012 and worked his way up to champion level, most recently winning the IBF World Championship in Biloxi in February.
“I wanted to be the first in Mississippi to win,” Harris said.
His goal is to get all the titles in the welterweight division, and he has two more to go.
His next match is set for Jan. 16 next year against two-weight world champion Gervonte “Tank” Davis in Las Vegas.
Aside from boxing, Harris travels full-time as an independent promoter doing photo shoots, music videos and more. He brings a positive message with him to share with young people.
“I speak to kids about dealing with bullying. I like to go straight-in and tell them to be positive and follow their dreams,” he said.
Harris also challenges his fans to take every opportunity to give back to their communities and finish their educational goals.
“I don’t want them to do like I did. I didn’t finish school,” he said.