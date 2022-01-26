Every now and then, we get a seriously good division battle going on.
I’m not just talking about two teams battling it out for the top spot – I’m talking about a division where there are three to four evenly matched teams that give us a whole handful of really good, down to the wire games.
For those who don’t know, redistricting is done every two years, and that’s when new divisions are drawn up. Sometimes there’s little to no change, but then every now and then, we get a new division drawn up that you know is going to be super competitive.
I felt like that about three years ago when Amory and Nettleton moved into a baseball division with Booneville and Kossuth, and those four teams were the last ones standing in the North.
This past go around, I thought that Division 4-3A had that same chance to be ultra-competitive in both football and basketball.
Amory was fairly dominant through that division in football, outside of a really competitive and fun road win at Noxubee County, but those same teams have created a really fun division race on the boys’ side in basketball.
Going into this past Friday’s division showdown between Amory and Noxubee, each of the top three teams had one loss – Amory’s to Noxubee, Nettleton’s to Amory and Noxubee’s to Nettleton. So you knew whoever grabbed the win on Friday was going to, for the time being at least, start to separate themselves from the pack a little bit.
The Panthers had another big showing late in the game, just like in their win over Nettleton, and closed out a huge win over Noxubee.
There’s still tons of good basketball left in this division race over the next two weeks though. Amory will play Aberdeen on Friday, since the previous meeting was forfeited by Aberdeen while the school was virtual. The Bulldogs came close to knocking off Nettleton last week, and that’s with coming off about two weeks of not playing.
Nettleton – still sitting there with one loss like Amory – has a rematch with both Noxubee and Amory in their last two division games.
We all know anything can happen when Amory and Nettleton meet on the court, and that it’s guaranteed to be a good one. I gave Deon a rundown of how their previous meetings as division rivals have went while we were on the way to the first meeting, and that one lived up to its billing, going into overtime. Sometimes four quarters just isn’t enough for those two when they meet up.
And no matter how it shakes out in the regular season, what really counts is that division tournament coming up in just a few weeks at Noxubee County. Just like it is in the regular season so far, that top seed coming out of the division tournament will be anyone’s for the taking.