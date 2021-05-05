It didn’t take long for our playoff teams to start dwindling down as we now just have four teams left in the picture.
But there’s a lot of youth on the horizon for plenty of our area teams, and you’re certain to see plenty of these make more noise next season.
On the softball side, Hatley and Smithville saw their seasons come to an end in the second round early last week, and each have the majority of their starting lineup back.
Hatley will have a loaded senior class next season with Bre Harmon, Emma Rose Thompson and Peyton Wilkinson, and it will be fun to see them match up in the same division with Amory and Nettleton, who neither one lost a starter from this year.
After Annie Brooke Morgan’s season-ending injury, Lara Grace Woods ended up being the only senior on the field for Smithville when they were eliminated by Hamilton on Tuesday, and the Lady Noles had six freshmen and an eighth-grader in their lineup. If that ninth-grade group keeps together, they should be poised for a bright future.
We also saw two of our five teams have their baseball seasons come to an end with Hatley and Smithville.
Smithville is a team that was really making some progress to close out the season. Just in the final week, I saw them grab a big win over a really good Itawamba AHS team, and then they finished off the regular season by blasting Vardaman.
They ran into one of the hidden gems and better pitchers in the area in Hickory Flat’s Chris Smith but also did well on the mound themselves in the first round of the playoffs.
All three seniors that Smithville loses have played really pivotal roles this season – on the mound, in the field and at the plate. But the Noles have also rotated a lot of faces in and out of the lineup and have really seen some younger players step up as the season went on, so it’s going to be fun to see how they continue to progress over this summer.
Hatley is losing a pretty solid senior class that has contributed for the last few years for the Tigers, and they will definitely be missed next year as well.
And it’s not just the teams that got eliminated that have the youth going on – our three baseball teams left have five seniors combined starting for them.
Hamilton, our lone softball team left in the playoffs, has a host of new starters this season and are doing what they usually do – making a push at the right time of the year.
The Lady Lions started out the season struggling, but you wouldn’t know that from watching them right now. Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said he knew the potential was there all along, and now they’re tapping into that.