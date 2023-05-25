HATLEY – After exceeding expectations with Bruce and Walnut’s programs, Cody Brownlee is ready to make an impact as the new baseball coach for the Hatley Tigers.
Brownlee, a 2007 Nettleton graduate who won a state title with the Tigers his senior year, got his start as an assistant coach at Caledonia before moving to Corinth, where he helped lead the Warriors to the 4A state title series in 2017.
Brownlee got his first head coaching job at Bruce High School in 2018 and after three years with its program, he took over as the head coach for Walnut. During his two years with the Wildcats, Brownlee led his team to the playoffs for the first time in 20-plus years in his first year as head coach.
“I’ve been at two 4A schools and a couple of 2A schools since then, and all of them were good baseball programs,” Brownlee said. “Through those experiences, I’ve learned how to do stuff, how to improve on things and what not to do in certain situations. A combination of all of that has led me to Hatley, and I think I’ve got my plan figured out on how to keep this traditionally winning program at that level. I think that we can play at a high level year in and year out here because this team is full of talent from what I’ve seen so far.”
Brownlee was offered the head coaching position at Hatley towards the end of the season, and he gladly accepted as he has always dreamed of coaching a program close to home. In addition to his new role with the baseball program, Brownlee will also be an assistant for the football team, helping coach offense.
“My whole career, my main goal has been to find a job closer to home, and Hatley has given me that opportunity,” he said. “They have a lot of talent here, and they always have for as long as I can remember. This gives me a great opportunity to coach a good baseball program that’s close to home, and I’ve been working hard, trying to get ready for our summer workout and summer games.”
Brownlee talked about his big plans for the summer as he looks to match up against tough opponents such as Booneville, Itawamba AHS and Mooreville to prepare his team for the season.
“We plan to lift weights with our football team, and we’re going to play 12 summer games,” he said. “We’ll play home and away series with Booneville, Itawamba, Mooreville this summer to give us a jump start on figuring the kids out and seeing who can help us win a bunch of games. Competing against these bigger schools over the summer is going to make us better, and hopefully, when we get into division play, we’ll be ready to compete for a division title.”
Former head coach Grant Johnson will remain on the coaching staff as he will take over as the pitching coach next season. Brownlee said he is excited to work with Johnson, and the team has responded well to both of them.
“So far, it’s been an easy transition, and Coach (Grant) Johnson is staying on to be our pitching coach,” he said. “I think he and I will work really well together, and the kids have been responding really well to both of us. There’s a lot of interest in baseball in this community, and that’s huge for any school that wants to have a winning tradition every year in baseball.”
While the excitement of being closer to home is high for Brownlee, he is still locked in to building up Hatley’s baseball program as the new head coach.
“I’m excited the most about getting to be back home around my family and my wife’s family, and Hatley is also a really great school for my kids,” he said. “I have five kids, and one will be playing on the team as an upcoming freshman. I’m really excited for him to get to experience all the support that this community brings to their sports programs, and I’m ready to work hard and try to put a good team on the field that people are proud to come to watch.”
