After leading the Aberdeen Bulldogs to a successful 2021 football season, TJ Fields, Jenari Bell and Braxton Cunningham plan to continue to lead at the next level.
“These three guys were freshman when I came in, and they really bought into what we were trying to accomplish here,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “They were the three leaders that got everything going in the right direction this year. All three of them showed up to the weight room every day and put the work in to lead us to one of our better seasons.”
Both Fields and Bell signed their letters of intent to play for Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Fields said that the overall experience that the coaching staff provided during his visit played a deciding factor in his decision to sign.
“I liked the coaching staff, how much playing time I’ll get and just the experience that they gave me,” Fields said. “I had a good visit, and I talked with most of the coaches about two or three times. Everything that they’ve told me sounds pretty good.”
Bell said the beauty of the campus is what stood out to him, and that he feels motivated by getting to continue playing alongside Fields.
“The campus is pretty nice, and I like the distance it is from Aberdeen,” Bell said. “Getting to play with TJ (Fields) motivates me a lot. We’ve got the same work ethic, and we know how hard we’ve got to work to get to where we want to go. I’m glad about me and TJ signing together, and I wish Braxton (Cunningham) would have signed with us too.”
This past season, Fields finished with 52 receptions for 751 total yards and five touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Fields was also named to Class 3A first-team offense and Super 22 Offense in division 4-3A.
“TJ (Fields) has been the best receiver that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Williams said. “With his route running, ability to catch the ball and body placement, he’s going to bring a lot to the table. He’s got some things to improve on, but he’s a hard worker, so he’ll put the work in.”
Bell finished the season with 55 total tackles, 19 tackles for losses, 8 sacks and a pair of offensive touchdowns. Bell was named to Class 3A second-team defense and Super 22 Defense team in the division.
“He’s a hard-working guy and a lot of junior colleges wanted him,” Williams said. “He’s extremely strong and hard to block at times, so he brings a lot to the table in that sense as well.”
Cunningham signed his letter of intent to play with Mississippi Delta Community College. He said that the Delta’s hospitality was a big sticking point for him, and he plans to work on getting stronger in the offseason.
“I liked the coaching staff and how they treated me down there because it’s kind of like a brotherhood,” Cunningham said. “I plan to hit the weights and get stronger and work on my speed.”
On the year, Cunningham finished with 30 total tackles and four sacks. He was also named to Super 22 Offense team in the division for his play on the offensive line.
“We harped on Braxton (Cunningham) that if he’d cut loose at one point, it would all click for him because he’s strong and quick,” Williams said. “Mississippi Delta saw something in him that a lot of other schools are starting to see as the recruiting cycle was ending. He’s going to work hard and be one of the strongest guys in the weight room. I expect to see a lot of big things from him at the next level.”