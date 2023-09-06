First-year starting quarterback Maurice Howard helped lead the Aberdeen Bulldogs to their first win of the season against West Lowndes on Friday, posting a five-touchdown night in the 34-12 win.
“He really wasn’t expecting to throw the ball that much in the rain,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “It stopped raining enough, and we saw in the first quarter that he could throw it a little bit, so we stuck with it. He made the correct reads and was pretty accurate with his throws. He had a comfortable pocket this past week, and I thought we did a good job with our protection at times. He came out, got comfortable and started making plays for us.”
Howard got the Bulldogs on the board in the first with a 13-yard touchdown completion to Justin Payne, giving Aberdeen an 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion.
Howard continued his accuracy from the quarterback spot in the second quarter as he found Ethan Smith and Payne on two more touchdown completions to put Aberdeen up 22-6 at halftime.
Payne snagged his third touchdown reception of the night in the third, and Howard connected on a pass to Caiden Holliday in the fourth to secure his fifth touchdown completion to close things up.
“I think we play well against schools that are a similar size to us, but we’ve got to build our depth up to compete against some of those bigger schools,” Williams said. “You have to have those types of games to see where your team is, and I thought our kids responded well and had a good week of practice after the loss to Shannon.”
Aberdeen will hit the road to face off against Calhoun City this week.
