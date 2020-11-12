Aberdeen saw its season come to an end one week after coming off quarantine, falling to North Panola 45-12 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“I thought we kind of competed early in the first quarter, but once they found their legs on offense, their speed took over. They did not look as fast on film as they actually were,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “I thought we competed about as well as we could in spite of the layoff, but we were pretty much outmatched.
“They had a system, knew how to run it and did so to perfection. If we missed one tackle, they took it to the house. It’s a good learning experience though and something to build off for next season.”
Aberdeen got touchdowns from Johnathan Moore on a 20-yard run in the third quarter and from C.J. Arnold on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“Johnathan and Xavier (Young) ran the ball pretty hard, and we found something that we were successful with at the end of the first half,” Williams said. “We drove it down to the 25-yard line when it was 18-0 and tried a trick play we have been working on. We didn’t execute and missed a chance to go in to the half just down 18-6. Their running put us in a position to do that though and was probably the only bright spot.”
Williams said it was difficult coming back after the two-week quarantine.
“We looked like we haven’t played in two weeks, and our kids needed that physical aspect,” he said. “It’s hard if you can’t see your kids and try to keep them in shape. That was the biggest thing I was worried about, and they exploited that and went up tempo. We were gasping for air, and that’s when their big plays happened.”
Aberdeen finishes the season with still just one win but ended up with a playoff spot, which was a change from their 2019 season.
“I think we are moving and slowly becoming the type of competitive team that I want,” Williams said. “I think we played hard all year, maybe with the exception of the Amory game. We will be both hurt and helped by graduation because sometimes you have to take a few steps back to make a few steps forward. I think with our juniors and sophomores, we’re going in the right direction.”
Williams said he hopes for more wins next season. The Bulldogs stay in Division 4-3A and keep opponents Hatley and Noxubee County while adding rival Amory and Nettleton.
“I knew this year would be tough with COVID, not having mandatory workouts and our numbers going down,” he said. “I was pleasantly surprised with how we performed in some games and we had opportunities to win but couldn’t get over the hump. We didn’t have a lot of success in the win-loss columns, but I do think we have a starting point.”