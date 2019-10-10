The Aberdeen Bulldogs came out and played well late in the game but found themselves in too deep of a hole to climb out of as host Choctaw County put up a big lead on the way to a 37-14 win in the Division 4-3A opener for both teams.
“We ended on a positive note, which is huge for us, and we missed a few opportunities in the first half to make it a ballgame,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We got in the red zone twice in the first half, and once we turned it over on downs, then threw an interception the next time. We haven’t been able to string together a bunch of plays and finish in the end zone, and that’s part of our growth and development.”
Williams said there were miscues on defense that led to big plays for Choctaw County.
“We had some mental lapses that gave them some easy touchdowns and made it out of hand,” he said. “It’s growing pains we’re having to go through. The positive note is that we didn’t stop fighting and kept playing, and I’m proud of that. This is new territory for them, and they are used to putting up a lot of points and things of that nature. We’re still trying to find those guys that we can depend on to be playmakers and make explosive plays.”
The Bulldogs scored both touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Isaac Watson hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Arnold with 8:27 to go, then Jermaine Strong broke loose on a 50-yard scoring run with Watson tacking on the two-point conversion run with 1:35 to go.
“Having Jermaine back gives us elements we didn’t have, and he also had an interception on defense,” Williams said. “I thought Tyrese Daniels had a good game at nose guard, and C.J. Arnold played well at corner. We had to move him back there due to injury, and he handled playing both sides well. We had a couple of young guys like Jayden Walker and Kadarius Watkins play well on defense as well.”
The Bulldogs host Hatley next week in a game that can boost the playoff chances for the winning team.
“This is pretty much our playoff game, and it starts right now if we want a chance to go to them,” Williams said. “We have to come out and take care of business, but that’s not going to be easy because they are looking at it the same way. They are a physical team, and they run the ball well. It’s a difficult scheme to prepare for because you’re not sure who’s going to get the ball a lot of the time. They do what they are supposed to do on defense and tackle well, and they are a well-coached team that plays hard. We have to match their intensity and energy in the hopes of staying in this ballgame.”