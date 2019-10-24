The Aberdeen Bulldogs had a miscue to start their division game against Houston on Friday night, and the host Hilltoppers took advantage and rolled from there to the 52-6 win.
Aberdeen’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard run by Johnathan Moore.
“I thought we had a decent week to prepare for the game, but we got a little shell shocked when we turned the ball over on the first play,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “It was a little bit of miscommunication and just a bad start. They went down and scored, and that knocked the wind out of us.”
Houston rushed for 400-plus yards with six different players finding the end zone.
“They’re a pretty good team with athletes all over the field and are very tough defensively,” Williams said. “We have a couple out on the offensive line, down two linemen that we started the season with, and we had to replace them with a couple of freshmen. We moved Jenari Bell from tight end to guard, and that’s the first time he’s been there since last season.”
Williams praised freshmen Kadarius Watkins, Jayden Walker and Jeffery Sykes on the defensive side of the ball.
The Bulldogs take a week off from division play and host North Pontotoc this Friday night.
“It’s always good to play and have the opportunity to get better and lay down the foundation for next year. Playoffs are out of reach now, so our main focus is getting better for next year, play hard and end the season on a positive note,” Williams said. “North Pontotoc has a huge line, an athletic quarterback and speed at the running backs and receivers position. They are a well-coached team, and it will be a tough game. It’s not a game that’s completely out of our reach, so we’re going to do our part to put ourselves in the game with a shot to win. We’re down to about 29 to 30 players right now, so sometimes you would rather have an off week, but it’s never a bad thing to play and get better.”