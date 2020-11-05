The Aberdeen Bulldogs are finally done with their two-week quarantine following one positive COVID-19 test and will get back to action on Friday night in the first round of the playoffs against North Panola.
Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said his team has been focused on staying at home, catching up on schoolwork and watching film while in quarantine.
“We encouraged them to get a run in here and there around their house and to watch film and things of that nature,” Williams said. “We kept in contact and made sure they were all okay. Most of them got tested and all but the original case came back negative. We want to stay in some kind of shape, but it’s hard to come back after two weeks of no practicing or playing.”
Williams said before the quarantine, he was starting to see his team make some improvements in different areas, including when they moved some players around on defense against Houston.
“Jermaine (Strong) was starting to really come along well at quarterback, and late in the Houston game, we found some things with those changes on defense,” he said. “We moved Jeffrey Sykes to middle linebacker as opposed to outside out of necessity and found something that could help us in the next game. You really would have liked to have had the time to put that all together and get those guys some reps, so it will be a small learning curve for the ones we moved around.”
The Bulldogs missed two games – a non-division matchup with North Pontotoc and their final division game with Noxubee County, a game Williams said they had been looking forward to having going into the playoff game.
“I definitely wouldn’t have wanted us to go on quarantine this week and have a situation like at Shannon,” Williams said. “But you want to play whenever you can, and I wanted to see where we stacked up against Noxubee. That’s the competitive side in me, and I hope the team would have the same mindset. You hate to miss a game going into the playoffs because we had played some tough division games and had some momentum going. We wanted to keep that, and now we don’t know what to expect when we get back.”
Aberdeen matches up with North Panola, the No. 1 seed out of Division 2-3A. The Cougars have just one loss on the season in their season opener against Clarksdale.
“They have athletes all over the field, are very good on offense and pretty good on defense as well. It will be an uphill battle, and the game with Noxubee would have let us know where we stack up,” Williams said. “They have a ton of talent and a really good coach in Randal Montgomery. Going to their field and getting a win will be a tough task, but I’m not saying it’s impossible. We have played some tough teams in some tough games, and winning would help you learn how to pull those out but there’s no better time to do that than the present.”