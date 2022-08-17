The Aberdeen Bulldogs found an early rhythm and gained a lot of confidence during spring and summer football. After picking up a win against New Hope and winning multiple 7-on-7 scrimmages, coach Alex Williams is ready to get the season started.
“It’s very good for our confidence, and I think the biggest thing that we were very short on when I first got here was confidence,” Williams said. “Going out and playing in the spring game and having the showing that we had against New Hope, I feel like that validated some of the things we have been telling them all season long like we are going to work out, be strong and move some people around. To actually go out and do that validates what I have been preaching to them, and it gives them confidence. I don’t think we are going to shy away from big games like we have in the past. When you have this many seniors that have that much playing time and are confident, I feel like they will be able to go out and handle the moment.”
Williams believes that the 7-on-7 scrimmages over the summer not only gave his team confidence but also helped them find their identity, while senior quarterback Jermaine Strong found his rhythm.
“Jermaine got the opportunity to throw the ball and see some different things. It got him comfortable with making throws from the pocket into tight coverage and things of that nature,” he said. “We got some usage out of it, but the spring more so we really found out what we want to be. We’re going to be a team that’s going to ground and pound, and we can roll out and hit passes when we need to. That’s what I took away from the spring, but the players, it was all about going out and having fun. To me, that’s what we got out of 7-on-7.”
The Bulldogs will look to use their confidence as they kick off the season on August 26 against Okolona. Williams believes the non-division games on the schedule will have his team well prepared for division play.
“We’ve been trying to play Okolona for about three years now, and the head coach there is a good friend of mine that I coached with at West Point,” he said. “Houston and Amory are going to be similar things on offense and defense, so it’s a precursor to what you’re going to see. Caledonia is going to show you what Hatley is going to play because I think they are going to more of a wing-T and a flex, and Mooreville is going to do what Nettleton does. Calhoun City and Houston as well are going to show you what Noxubee is going to be, but nothing can prepare you for Noxubee County’s defense when they roll into town. It’s one of those things where you just kind of get hit in the mouth by it, and you just have to respond.”
