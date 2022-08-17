mcj-2022-08-17-sports-aber-fb

Aberdeen's Joe Buchanan turns upfield after making a catch in last Tuesday's practice.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

The Aberdeen Bulldogs found an early rhythm and gained a lot of confidence during spring and summer football. After picking up a win against New Hope and winning multiple 7-on-7 scrimmages, coach Alex Williams is ready to get the season started.

