MANTACHIE – The Aberdeen Bulldogs saw flashes of defensive excellence, while Mantachie worked on their running game during Friday’s 18-0 jamboree victory for the Bulldogs.
“We are way ahead of the game defensively after looking really good out there in the spring,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We’ve been moving some guys around since then, but I think that we’re right where we need to be. We had a few missed tackles, too many for my liking, but I was very pleased with the defense.”
Both teams got three possessions from the 30-yard line to start the jamboree, and Aberdeen opened things up with a bang. On the first play of the game, Don Gilleylen took the ball 70 yards to the house for a touchdown.
“That was one of those things that we were glad it happened, but it kind of took us off the edge that we needed to be,” Williams said. “Don displays that type of quickness, and he also showed what we can do when we block well and do our assignments. Don’s a shifty guy, and he did that all last season whenever he was able to get into the game. I was really pleased with all of our running backs like Caiden Holliday and Leonard (Dawkins). Both of those guys had solid runs, but we’ve got to clean some things up blocking-wise going into our first game against Shannon.”
After a few connections from Maurice Howard to Justin Payne and Edrian Garth, the Bulldogs’ second possession stalled out. It only took Aberdeen three plays to score their second touchdown of the afternoon as Howard connected on another pass to Payne, and he took it 55 yards for a score.
“Maurice has improved every day and has shown us a lot over the summer,” Williams said. “He has to hit on those a lot more and be able to spread the ball out to other guys. This is only his second start in a high school game, so we can’t put too much on him, but I think he’s progressed.”
Mantachie’s Caleb Jones and Levi Ellis both had solid runs to march the Mustangs down the field on their first two possessions, but their drives fell short as Aberdeen’s R’Jay Hazzle and Samuel Eckford came away with sacks.
“There was a lot of situation stuff that we wanted to work on with our young guys,” Mantachie coach Ken Adams said. “I think this was really good for them, getting the opportunity to go against somebody’s first options in full speed. We were able to run some plays that we needed to see in live action.”
The Mustangs got the ball at the 40-yard line during the two-minute drill portion of the jamboree. The Bulldogs played stifling defense as Eckford and Jaqualen Cunningham teamed up for a sack, while Hazzle forced a turnover on downs with a sack.
Howard was able to find his targets more consistently during Aberdeen’s two-minute drill portion as he found Payne on a pair of seven and 27-yard completions. The Bulldogs capped off their drive on a near score as Howard found Chris Sykes on a 20-yard pass that put Aberdeen on the one-yard line before time expired.
The jamboree concluded with both teams receiving five plays from the 10-yard line. Mantachie got the ball first and after an eight-yard run by Ellis, the Mustangs were unable to punch it in due to a sack by Hazzle and an incompletion on fourth down.
“R’Jay (Hazzle) has been doing this since he was a sophomore, and he’s worked on his quickness and leverage,” Williams said. “Those things are hard to block for someone his size and strength, but what he did tonight is something that we expect out of him.”
It took the Bulldogs two plays to find the end zone from the 10 as Gilleylen scored his second touchdown run of the night from six yards out.
