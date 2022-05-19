ABERDEEN – Defense was the calling card for the Aberdeen Bulldogs as they gave up very few yards in their 8-0 win over New Hope in Friday’s spring game.
“We’re going to have to hang our hats on our defensive side,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “I thought they came out and played extremely well, and they showed discipline. I think we only had one pre-snap penalty where we lined up offsides, but other than that, they played with great discipline and energy.”
The Bulldogs started with the ball on the 30-yard line, and Chris Holliday and Joe Buchanan moved the chains with a pair of runs.
Aberdeen marched down to the red zone on carries by Jermaine Strong, Holliday and Buchanan, and Jeffery Sykes punched in a three-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.
Aberdeen’s defense shut down the Trojans on their first possession, and the Bulldogs’ offense took over at the 40-yard line. The Bulldogs got their passing game going as Strong connected on a 15-yard pass to ML Fort, but a fumble recovered by New Hope quickly ended their drive.
After the recovery, the Trojans continued to struggle offensively, going three and out with Tim Ewing picking up a sack to end the first quarter.
Aberdeen continued to utilize its running game to start the second with carries by Buchanan and Strong, but three flags against the Bulldogs pushed them back, and they were forced to punt it away.
The Bulldogs’ defense continued to be a force in the second, forcing another three and out as Jayden Walker got to the quarterback for a sack. With the ball on the 45, Aberdeen moved the ball down to the red zone on carries from Buchanan, Sykes and Strong.
Don Gilleylen inched the Bulldogs closer to the end zone with a five-yard carry, but the Trojans got the stop at the one-yard line on fourth down. With their backs to the end zone, Aberdeen made sure not to give New Hope any breathing room as a mob of Bulldogs came through with a sack for a safety with a little under a minute left in the game.
“We’ve been trying to find some offense over the spring and find guys who can carry the ball to take the load off of Jermaine (Strong) and Chris (Holliday),” Williams said. “We got the ball to a few different guys, so I was pleased about that. Joe (Buchanan) and Jeffery (Sykes) ran the ball pretty well, and I feel pretty confident that we’ll have multiple guys that we can give the ball to.”